Fire damages home in Lower Windsor Township, York County

LANCASTER COUNTY – Authorities released more information about a body found yesterday in the Susquehanna River in southern Lancaster County. State Police say that a 64-year-old white, non-Hispanic man was found near the Holtwood Bridge. An investigation found the victim had been in the location for some time and had frequented the area where he was found. They believe he was possibly homeless and living in the area. PSP believes the man may have had communication with the public within the last 48-72 hours. The man’s identity was not released until family members are notified. Authorities add there is no threat to the public. An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow. Anyone who has had contact with the individual is asked to contact PSP-Lancaster’s Criminal Investigations Unit.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO