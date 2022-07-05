ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Fire damages home in Lower Windsor Township, York County

WGAL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire damaged a home and killed a family pet in York County on Tuesday afternoon. According to emergency dispatch, the...

www.wgal.com

abc27.com

CLEARED: Multi-vehicle crash on PA 944 westbound

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A multi-vehicle crash occurred on PA 944 westbound near the exit towards I-81 North – Harrisburg at approximately 11:00 p.m. on July 7. The crash has been cleared and there are no longer any lane restrictions. It is unclear at this time exactly...
HARRISBURG, PA
wdac.com

Body Found Along Susquehanna River Identified

LANCASTER COUNTY – Authorities have identified the man’s body discovered Wednesday afternoon on Crow Island on the Susquehanna River in Martic Township, Lancaster County. A deputy coroner pronounced an adult male in a riverbed deceased. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office confirmed the male’s identity as 63-year-old Jerry Reynolds of Airville. An investigation into the cause of death is ongoing at this time. State Police had reported that he had been in the location for some time and had frequented the area where he was found. An autopsy is scheduled for today.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Major Lancaster County intersection closing for several months

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A major Lancaster County intersection will be closed for several months. According to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Fruitville Pike / Temperance Hill Road / Holly Tree Road Intersections will be closed to all traffic starting on July 8. The closing will be for...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crash on I-81 in Cumberland County causes traffic disruption

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — According to emergency dispatch, a single-vehicle crash on I-81 northbound is causing a lane restriction in Cumberland County on Thursday evening. Emergency crews are actively attempting to extract a tractor-trailer from the grass median in between the north and southbound lanes. According to New Kingstown...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Multiple injuries in head-on crash near Tanger Outlets

A head-on crash injured multiple people Thursday morning in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Lincoln Highway East near the Tanger Outlets. Dispatchers said five people suffered injuries and at least two were taken to the hospital. The crash involved a four-door sedan...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

Update On Found Body Along Susquehanna

LANCASTER COUNTY – Authorities released more information about a body found yesterday in the Susquehanna River in southern Lancaster County. State Police say that a 64-year-old white, non-Hispanic man was found near the Holtwood Bridge. An investigation found the victim had been in the location for some time and had frequented the area where he was found. They believe he was possibly homeless and living in the area. PSP believes the man may have had communication with the public within the last 48-72 hours. The man’s identity was not released until family members are notified. Authorities add there is no threat to the public. An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow. Anyone who has had contact with the individual is asked to contact PSP-Lancaster’s Criminal Investigations Unit.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Victim identified in fatal York County crash

LOWER CHANCEFOD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman died in a single-vehicle crash in Lower Chanceford Township, York County, on Tuesday, July 5, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The victim was reportedly an occupant of a vehicle that hit a tree and went down an embankment...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lebanon Police release details on officer-dog shooting

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Lebanon Police say an officer shot a dog after it got loose in an area of Lebanon on Wednesday, July 6. According to Lebanon City Police, at around 10:26 a.m. police were called to a residence on Tiffany Lane when a caller stated a stray dog was found in their backyard.
LEBANON, PA
local21news.com

Burglar steals $10,000 worth of clothing, PSP says

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — On July 3, Pennsylvania State Police from the Chambersburg Patrol Unit were called to a home on Lincoln Way E. in Guilford Township for a reported burglary. The victim says the burglar made their way into the house between April 11, and July 3, 2022.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Mercury

Overnight fire destroys several outbuildings at eastern Berks residence

Several outbuildings at a Washington Township residence were damaged or destroyed by a fire discovered early Tuesday when some unused fireworks detonated, fire officials said. The homeowner told fire officials that he went to bed shortly after 10 p.m. Monday after setting off some fireworks in his backyard at 384 Lenape Road, about 3 miles north of Bechtelsville, Eastern Berks Fire Department Chief Mike Mutter said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

York County police commissioner frustrated by continuing violence

YORK, Pa. — York's police commissioner is frustrated by the continuing violence in the city but remains dedicated to connecting with the community. For the past two years Michael Muldrow takes a weekly walk through parts of York. Thursday night, WGAL News 8's Jeremy Jenkins went with him. You can watch that story above.
YORK, PA

