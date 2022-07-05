ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daring hen has her owner in a flap after escaping dozens of times in scenes straight out of hit film Chicken Run

By James Somper
The US Sun
 2 days ago

A DARING hen has her owner in a flap after escaping dozens of times in scenes straight out of hit film Chicken Run.

Honeybun shows true grit by breaking out of the coop at her home daily and running wild.

Honeybun shows true grit by breaking out of the coop at her home daily and running wild. Credit: Neil Hope
Honeybun's antics have been likened to those in hit animated movie Chicken Run Credit: Alamy
Honeybun on one of her many escapes from the chicken coop

Owner Peter Wynne-Jones, 40, says she is as fearless as chicken leader Ginger from the 2000 animated comedy and he is swamped with reports of her antics by neighbours.

And like the movie’s villain Mr Tweedy, he has had to ramp up security since she arrived in late May.

He has raised his chicken wire fence by 2ft to stop the six-month-old speckled golden hen’s dashes for freedom in the village of Lanner, Cornwall.

Peter told The Sun: “I’m no villain though! We give her plenty of food, there’s lots of space for her and she has a lovely coop but it just doesn’t satisfy her.

All five of my other chickens are perfectly happy

“Somehow she seems to have jumped, flapped and half flown over the wire.

Often, a kind neighbour will drop her home or I’ll have to go and pick her up.”

She is a firm favourite of his children Carys, 13, Savanah, nine, pictured, and Tobias, four, and their mum Wendy, 38.

But neighbour Marie Whitehurst, whose garden Honeybun has invaded dozens of times, said: “She’s the ‘new’ girl and the other chickens might not be welcoming.”

