Sound Transit schedules overnight work on SR 104 interchange through July 26

Public safety is the number one priority of city government, or at least it should be. Is Edmonds acting like it?. I view public safety as a closed loop process between the executive branch (mayor and administration – law enforcement), the legislative branch (city council), and the judicial branch (courts). Each branch is equally responsible for our safety. And without visibility into what the facts and data that each branch has as it relates to public safety (because they all have different information), it makes it difficult to make incremental improvement to the entire system.
