Burke County, NC

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burke, Cabarrus, Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 19:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alamance, Chatham, Guilford, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Target Area: Alamance; Chatham; Guilford; Randolph The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Alamance County in central North Carolina Randolph County in central North Carolina Southeastern Guilford County in central North Carolina Northwestern Chatham County in central North Carolina * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 559 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Randleman, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include High Point, Asheboro, Randleman, North Carolina Zoo, Siler City, Seagrove, Pleasant Garden, Liberty, Ramseur and Franklinville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gaston, Mecklenburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. If on or near Lake Wylie, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Gaston; Mecklenburg The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Mecklenburg County in the Piedmont of North Carolina South central Gaston County in the Piedmont of North Carolina York County in Upstate South Carolina Central Cherokee County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 559 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles northwest of Gaffney to 11 miles northwest of York to 3 miles south of Gastonia, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Gastonia, Rock Hill, Gaffney, York, Fort Mill, Tega Cay, Clover, Newport and Lesslie. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GASTON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 17:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Target Area: Davidson; Forsyth; Guilford The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Forsyth County in central North Carolina Northeastern Davidson County in central North Carolina Western Guilford County in central North Carolina * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 545 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Pinnacle to near East Bend to Yadkinville, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, Lexington, Thomasville, Kernersville, Clemmons, Bermuda Run, Lewisville and Summerfield. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Heat Advisories & Warnings; More Strong Storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Hot and humid weather continues. Temperatures will top out well into the 90s again with heat indices of 103-107 on Thursday. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect until 7pm Thursday for Mecklenburg as well as Anson, Cabarrus, Catawba, Chester, Cleveland, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Richmond, Rowan, Stanly, Union & York counties. These locations could experience afternoon dangerous heat indices up to 107. An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for Chesterfield & Lancaster counties until 7pm. Heat indices up to 111 are possible.
CHARLOTTE, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherokee, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. If on or near Lake Wylie, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Cherokee; York The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Mecklenburg County in the Piedmont of North Carolina South central Gaston County in the Piedmont of North Carolina York County in Upstate South Carolina Central Cherokee County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 559 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles northwest of Gaffney to 11 miles northwest of York to 3 miles south of Gastonia, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Gastonia, Rock Hill, Gaffney, York, Fort Mill, Tega Cay, Clover, Newport and Lesslie. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll, City of Galax, Grayson, Wythe by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Carroll; City of Galax; Grayson; Wythe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN ALLEGHANY COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN NORTH CAROLINA SOUTHWESTERN WYTHE...WEST CENTRAL CARROLL AND GRAYSON COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA AND THE NORTHWESTERN CITY OF GALAX At 519 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Cripple Creek to near Piney Creek, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Galax Sparta Independence Fries Ennice Mouth Of Wilson and Speedwell. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
WBTV

Storms take down trees, knock out power

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thousands of people are without power this morning following severe storms lasting through the overnight hours. Just before 7 a.m. Friday, about 2,000 customers in the WBTV viewing area were still without power. According to outage maps, a cluster of around 300 customers was in the historic Myers Park neighborhood.
CHARLOTTE, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carter, Sullivan, Unicoi, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 16:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carter; Sullivan; Unicoi; Washington The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Sullivan County in east Tennessee Northeastern Washington County in east Tennessee Northeastern Unicoi County in east Tennessee Northern Carter County in east Tennessee * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 515 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Walnut Hill, or 7 miles southwest of Bristol Tn, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol Tn, Elizabethton, Oak Grove, Central, Walnut Hill, Hampton, Pine Crest and Spurgeon. This includes the following highways Interstate 26 in Tennessee between mile markers 19 and 30. Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 61 and 66, and between mile markers 68 and 72. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WBTV

One dead after drowning in Lake Norman

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person has died after drowning in Lake Norman on Thursday, authorities have confirmed. Crews were searching for the missing person in the area of Pender Pointe Place. A recovery was made Thursday evening. More information will be added as it becomes available.
ACCIDENTS
wccbcharlotte.com

A Heat Advisory & Gusty Severe Storms Possible

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Hot and humid conditions continue the rest of the week. Temperatures will top out in the mid- upper 90s, but with a tropical airmass in place our heat indices will be 102-106. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect until 7pm Wednesday for Mecklenburg as well as...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Cabarrus County bridge to close for repairs

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance crews will temporarily close the bridge taking Cabarrus Avenue over Irish Buffalo Creek on July 11, weather permitting. The closure is necessary for crews to perform full-depth bridge deck repairs anticipated to continue into the first week of August. Drivers...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Mooresville residents among 25 arrested in Iredell drug sting

STATESVILLE – Four Mooresville-area residents were among the 25 individuals arrested on felony drug charges in an undercover sting by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office over the last several months. The majority of the suspects have significant criminal histories, four are currently on probation, and one is a...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

1 dead, another hurt in east Charlotte crash, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was killed and another was seriously hurt in a crash on Albemarle Road in east Charlotte early Friday morning, officials said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police reported that the crash happened just before 2 a.m. in the 8500 block of Albemarle Road. Medic said one person was pronounced dead on […]
CHARLOTTE, NC

