Iredell County, NC

Severe Weather Statement issued for Iredell, Rowan by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 19:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll, City of Galax, Grayson, Wythe by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Carroll; City of Galax; Grayson; Wythe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN ALLEGHANY COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN NORTH CAROLINA SOUTHWESTERN WYTHE...WEST CENTRAL CARROLL AND GRAYSON COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA AND THE NORTHWESTERN CITY OF GALAX At 519 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Cripple Creek to near Piney Creek, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Galax Sparta Independence Fries Ennice Mouth Of Wilson and Speedwell. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alamance, Chatham, Guilford, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Target Area: Alamance; Chatham; Guilford; Randolph The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Alamance County in central North Carolina Randolph County in central North Carolina Southeastern Guilford County in central North Carolina Northwestern Chatham County in central North Carolina * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 559 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Randleman, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include High Point, Asheboro, Randleman, North Carolina Zoo, Siler City, Seagrove, Pleasant Garden, Liberty, Ramseur and Franklinville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burke, Catawba, Cleveland, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 18:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; Catawba; Cleveland; Lincoln The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Catawba County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northwestern Lincoln County in the Piedmont of North Carolina North central Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southeastern Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 643 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast of Morganton, or 6 miles northeast of South Mountains State Park, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Cooksville, Pleasant Grove, Casar, Vale, South Mountains State Park and Belwood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BURKE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 17:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Target Area: Davidson; Forsyth; Guilford The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Forsyth County in central North Carolina Northeastern Davidson County in central North Carolina Western Guilford County in central North Carolina * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 545 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Pinnacle to near East Bend to Yadkinville, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, Lexington, Thomasville, Kernersville, Clemmons, Bermuda Run, Lewisville and Summerfield. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC

