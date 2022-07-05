ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

New program aims to recruit more Black educators to Colorado

9News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcross Colorado only one in every 60...

www.9news.com

Comments / 1

Related
coloradopolitics.com

How Colorado spent over $9 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds

Colorado has spent more than $9 billion of federal money from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act intended to foster recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly 16 months after President Joe Biden signed the act, the Colorado Health Institute released an interactive graphic on Wednesday, tracking Colorado’s spending of the one-time ARPA funds.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

NOONAN | Adams 14 and the authoritarian State Board of Ed

A clash is going on between Colorado’s State Board of Education and the idea, embedded in Colorado’s constitution, of local control of our schools. The fracas started in 2009 when then Democratic state Sen. Mike Johnston sold legislators on SB-191 on school “accountability.” The conflict will now play out in court through Adams County 14 School District v. Colorado State Board of Education.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
Westword

Rural Schools in Colorado Taking Security Into Their Own Hands

Cindy Bear, superintendent of the Park County School District, has always considered safety her top priority for the five public and three charter schools in her district. And for a long time, she says, their security systems were not adequate. The process of calling dispatch in order to get in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Education
Local
Colorado Society
Local
Colorado Government
New Country 99.1

Digital License Plates Will Soon Be Available In Colorado

Coloradans will soon be able to purchase their very own digital license plates thanks to a brand-new bill signed into law that is set to go into effect next month. According to Colorado Politics, the legislation permitting the modernized plates in Colorado, House Bill 1162, was signed into law by Colorado Governor Jared Polis back in April.
COLORADO STATE
97.3 KBCO

Here's The Best Hospital In Colorado

Americans often worry about the costs of health care, which makes the quality of care more important during doctor or hospital visits. To give you an idea of the best medical care facilities in Colorado, Stacker found the best hospital in every state:. "Stacker determined the three best hospitals in...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism
FOX31 Denver

Polis: Colorado will refuse to comply with abortion investigations

DENVER (KDVR) – On June 24, the U.S. Supreme Court delivered the decision in Dobbs v. Jackson’s Women’s Health Organization, which essentially stripped away the right to abortion on the federal level, overturning a nearly 50-year-old precedent. In response to this decision, on Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Jared...
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Gov. Polis visits Perkins Canal site during tour of eastern Colorado

Colorado is waiting to see the results of a feasibility study on the Perkins County Canal, expected in December, before deciding its next move. Gov. Jared Polis told water officials, reporters and landowners Wednesday that he wants to see what the anticipated study says before making any public remarks about how Colorado might fight the Nebraska plan or help irrigators replace water lost to that project.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
KXRM

A new study finds where inmates in Colorado prisons call home

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition and the Prison Policy Initiative (PPI) released a new report that provides an in-depth look at where inmates in Colorado state prisons come from. Using redistricting data, the report found that the largest number of imprisoned people in Colorado come...
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

Colorado missed out on $2.8 million of revenue at campsites last year, according to a state audit

Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s alleged mismanagement of campsite reservations last year cost $2.8 million in lost potential revenue, according to a state audit. CPW is a branch of the Department of Natural Resources and is tasked with balancing conservation with the recreational needs of the state. The organization oversees more than 4,200 campsites across Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Colorado Counties With a High COVID Rate Quadruple in Six Weeks

The number of Colorado counties currently registering elevated levels of COVID-19 under the original metric used by the state health department is more than four times higher than it was less than six weeks ago. On May 24, eight counties in the state were at Level Red on the Colorado...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy