New program aims to recruit more Black educators to Colorado

Colorado has spent more than $9 billion of federal money from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act intended to foster recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly 16 months after President Joe Biden signed the act, the Colorado Health Institute released an interactive graphic on Wednesday, tracking Colorado’s spending of the one-time ARPA funds.
A clash is going on between Colorado’s State Board of Education and the idea, embedded in Colorado’s constitution, of local control of our schools. The fracas started in 2009 when then Democratic state Sen. Mike Johnston sold legislators on SB-191 on school “accountability.” The conflict will now play out in court through Adams County 14 School District v. Colorado State Board of Education.
Cindy Bear, superintendent of the Park County School District, has always considered safety her top priority for the five public and three charter schools in her district. And for a long time, she says, their security systems were not adequate. The process of calling dispatch in order to get in...
BUENA VISTA — Paul Brackmann had worked as a teacher for 25 years, including stints as a principal and assistant principal, and was looking for a slightly different opportunity when he took a job as a teacher at the Buena Vista Correctional Complex. He loved his work teaching GED...
Coloradans will soon be able to purchase their very own digital license plates thanks to a brand-new bill signed into law that is set to go into effect next month. According to Colorado Politics, the legislation permitting the modernized plates in Colorado, House Bill 1162, was signed into law by Colorado Governor Jared Polis back in April.
Compiled a list of the counties with the highest unemployment rate in Colorado using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Americans often worry about the costs of health care, which makes the quality of care more important during doctor or hospital visits. To give you an idea of the best medical care facilities in Colorado, Stacker found the best hospital in every state:. "Stacker determined the three best hospitals in...
DENVER — In less than two weeks, a national hotline dedicated to mental health will go live. Here in Colorado, crisis counselors have been preparing for the launch for months. "We've been really busy over the last couple of months growing our team and expanding our infrastructure at our...
DENVER (KDVR) – On June 24, the U.S. Supreme Court delivered the decision in Dobbs v. Jackson’s Women’s Health Organization, which essentially stripped away the right to abortion on the federal level, overturning a nearly 50-year-old precedent. In response to this decision, on Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Jared...
DENVER (AP) — Over a year after Colorado was rocked by a shooting that left 10 people dead in a King Soopers supermarket, one county is proposing gun control ordinances that include raising the minimum age to purchase firearms and prohibiting the sale of assault weapons. With gun control...
Colorado is waiting to see the results of a feasibility study on the Perkins County Canal, expected in December, before deciding its next move. Gov. Jared Polis told water officials, reporters and landowners Wednesday that he wants to see what the anticipated study says before making any public remarks about how Colorado might fight the Nebraska plan or help irrigators replace water lost to that project.
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition and the Prison Policy Initiative (PPI) released a new report that provides an in-depth look at where inmates in Colorado state prisons come from. Using redistricting data, the report found that the largest number of imprisoned people in Colorado come...
Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s alleged mismanagement of campsite reservations last year cost $2.8 million in lost potential revenue, according to a state audit. CPW is a branch of the Department of Natural Resources and is tasked with balancing conservation with the recreational needs of the state. The organization oversees more than 4,200 campsites across Colorado.
DENVER (KDVR) — As the BA.5 subvariant of omicron has become the dominant strain across the country, it is likely to reach that status in Colorado if it hasn’t already, based on the trends and latest data from the state health department. According to the Colorado Department of...
The number of Colorado counties currently registering elevated levels of COVID-19 under the original metric used by the state health department is more than four times higher than it was less than six weeks ago. On May 24, eight counties in the state were at Level Red on the Colorado...
After a new property management company took over some Denver apartments, rent went from $600 a month to more than $1,000. A family is being forced to move after making it their home for more than 11 years.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A draft of the 2023 Colorado Water Plan has been released and outlines what the state needs to do in order to conserve resources as rivers, lakes, and reservoirs dry up. Nearly 6 million Coloradans and 19 other states rely on water from Colorado's river...
