Provo, UT

Highlights from BYU Colleges: BYU alum directs movie with BYU graduates cast, leader in federal government receives award

By Andrea Zapata
BYU Newsnet
 2 days ago

BYU alum Barrett Burgin released his feature film "Cryo" with a cast and crew of numerous BYU graduates. The science fiction psychological thriller focuses on five scientists in an underground facility who are woken from their cryosleep and who do not remember who they are.

universe.byu.edu

UPI News

BYU stops voice adaptation services for transgender clients

SALT LAKE CITY, July 8 (UPI) -- A decision by Brigham Young University to stop providing gender-affirming services to transgender clients at its speech-language clinic has sparked an accreditation review and a debate over whether the move was ethical. The university, which is located in Provo, Utah, and operated by...
PROVO, UT
etvnews.com

University of Utah Announces 2022 Dean's List

The University of Utah congratulates more than 8,900 students who were named to the Spring 2022 Dean's List. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term. Madalyn Irl Johnson of Price. Dalton Latimer of Price.
UTAH STATE
kuer.org

University of Utah Health workers walk out to protest the abortion ban and the fall of Roe

At the main University of Utah Hospital campus in Salt Lake City, 100 feet outside the John A. Moran Eye Center, about 60 health care workers walked out Thursday in protest. Some came out of surgery in their green scrubs and face masks, others in their white coats holding up neon signs. They voiced their dissent as Utah's trigger law looms over doctors' ability to perform abortions.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

As the school year approaches, Utah schools are suffering a staff shortage

SALT LAKE CITY — The start of school is around the corner and some school districts are struggling with a staff shortage. Salt Lake City School District is currently short bus drivers. Canyons School District said it also doesn't have enough bus drivers, but it is short-staffed in other areas, like custodians and lunch workers as well.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
blocku.com

Conference Realignment Rumors, Speculation and Theories: July 6th Edition

With every passing hour since the Los Angeles metro area picked itself up and relocated to America's heartland comes a new rumor about what's next for Utah athletics and the PAC-12 at large. With contradicting information coming from all directions and a dizzying array of misinformation, it's time to sort out the plausible from the implausible in the first of what could be many editions of "Conference Realignment Rumors, Speculation and Theories".
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Utah Field Guide: The Pastrami Burger

It's a melting pot, they always say of America—immigrants crossing seas (and these days, guarded borders) to meld tradition and culture into an increasingly complicated stew, now simmering into its third century. So how is it that one of Utah's best examples of the great American experiment is a quarter-pound patty of char-grilled hamburger topped with a wad of thin-sliced pastrami?
UTAH STATE
buildingsaltlake.com

SLC Schools making plans to rebuild West and Highland High

The Salt Lake City School District is looking for firms to come up with plans and cost estimates that would potentially guide a bond to rebuild West High and Highland High schools in the coming years. While a pair of bid requests are the first stage of what would be...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
deseret.com

Former BYU guard Hunter Erickson announces his transfer destination

Hunter Erickson will stay in the state of Utah to continue his basketball career. The former BYU basketball and Timpview High guard announced Thursday afternoon he is headed to Salt Lake Community College to play for the Bruins, one of the nation's top junior college basketball programs. The 6-foot-3,...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Utah's housing market is changing in these 3 ways

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The landscape of Utah's housing market is changing. The days of packed open houses and bidding wars are over as higher interest rates have slammed the brakes on what was a feeding frenzy for housing in the Beehive state. "We're getting to a...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Family recounts rescue from flash flood on US Highway 6

EMERY COUNTY, Utah — A Salt Lake City family is recounting the terrifying moments a flash flood swept their SUV off U.S. Highway 6 on Wednesday, leaving them trapped as the waters carried the vehicle down a ditch. Firefighters and good Samaritans found a creative way to rescue them,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

New cookie shop taking Utah by storm

Dirty Dough is a new cookie location that has us all craving more. The company was started by a college student in Arizona selling the product out of his apartment. People loved the cookies so much that he upgraded to a store front. He sold the company and they have been developing the brand for the past year and getting it ready to franchise. Dirty Dough just opened their first location in Vineyard, Utah and are going to be opening four more stores in Pleasant Grove, Saratoga Springs, Spanish Fork, and St George. In the next year they plan to open about twenty-five more stores in Utah. The cookie craze is sweeping the country and Dirty Dough is all about what's on the inside. Their cookies have multiple layers with many fun fillings like caramel, fudge, raspberries, marshmallow, and biscoff. Their slogan, "Proudly Unique Inside and Out", spreads their message of positivity. Their executive chef, Tod Lenard, has created a variety of delicious flavors such as Andes mint, reverse peanut butter cup, raspberry toaster tart, and dirty circus. They placed an emphasis on the richness of their flavor rather than being overly sweet and you can truly taste the thought that went into every cookie. Dirty Dough has new flavors every week so stop by and experience the decadent dough over and over.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

BYU student found guilty in sextortion case

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – The suspect of a sexual extortion case targeting a 16-year-old girl that took place in Lehi in May of 2021 has been given a jail sentence of under a year.  Benjamin Shields, 21, was found guilty of Sexual Extortion with Intent to Coerce for Distribution and scented to 364 days in […]
LEHI, UT
ABC4

Fireworks, country music, F-35's at Provo's Stadium of Fire

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Grammy Award-winning artist Tim McGraw, along with special guest Marie Osmond, will be playing at America's Freedom Festival in Provo Saturday night. The iconic music stars will be celebrating Independence Day weekend with 45,000 in attendance at the LaVell Edwards Stadium. McGraw returns by popular demand after a sold-out 2016 performance.

