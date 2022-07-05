ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

The lethal impact of strangulation in the Rockford area

By Whitney Martin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yWJqw_0gVmwp4l00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Strangulation has a lethal impact in the stateline, with local police officers describing it as “practicing to kill.”

It is truly a matter of life or death, as one in four women will experience domestic violence in their life time. Nearly 70% will experience near deadly strangulation in those intense situations, often times with no signs that it happened. Only half of victims have visible injuries, according to the Training Institute on Strangulation Prevention. That means that people may never know the danger the person next to them could be facing.

Jeremy Cutill teaches self defense at DeLaRosa Submission Wrestling Academy, 5544 Elevator Rd, which focuses some courses on domestic violence response. While every situation is different, he showed one option to potentially escape a terrifying situation by grabbing an abuser’s arm and using one’s elbow to gain air.

As mentioned before, there are many times where someone does not have a lot of signs they have been strangled, even if it turns deadly. Of those that have been strangled, 70% reported feeling like they were going to die. Consciousness could be lost within 5-10 seconds.

If you are a survivor of domestic or sexual violence, visit our Stateline Strong page for resources.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two arrested in Janesville drug raids

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Two alleged Janesville drug dealers were arrested Thursday after an investigation by police. Janesville Police say the Street Crimes Unit raided two apartments on Harvard Drive around 7:15 p.m. Marcellous Wright, 31, was seen leaving one apartment and taken into custody during a traffic stop....
JANESVILLE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Rockford, IL
Crime & Safety
WCIA

Four Rockford businesses robbed in less than an hour

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Four Rockford businesses were robbed in less than an hour on Saturday. The first happened at the Mobil on N. Main Street around 2:20 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers responded to a burglary alarm and were advised that seven masked suspects had arrived in a dark-colored SUV and […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Home Invasion Reported Today In Rockford

A broad daylight home invasion is being reported in Rockford today. It happened at approximately 4:30 this afternoon in the 2400 block of Holmes Street. No other details have been released as the Rockford Police Department is currently investigating. We will update if/when further information is released. You can follow...
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Missing northern Illinois man found

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — A missing northern Illinois man who was seen in Lafayette County on Wednesday has been found, officials said. Ralph Stalesky, 84, left his home in McHenry County, Illinois, between noon and 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. He was seen at the South Wayne Mart gas station later in the day and left heading west. Officials said he...
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Strangulation#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport Police seize 53 illegally owned guns

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Freeport Police Department announced on Wednesday that they have seized 53 illegally owned guns in the past six months. The guns were seized between January 1 and June 30 during criminal investigations. All of the individuals who were in possession of them were arrested. Any information on someone who illegally […]
FREEPORT, IL
WIFR

Winnebago Co. officials warn of the seriousness of ‘swatting’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A series of false 9-1-1 calls prompts Rockford Park District Police to warn the public about the dangers of swatting. Police say the dangerous prank known as swatting is a class four felony, which is the exact charge 21-year-old Jovawn Reynolds will now face. If convicted,...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Wanted Rockford fugitive has been captured

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police announced Wednesday that wanted fugitive Elisha Ford, 24, a gang member facing at least 30 criminal charges, has been taken into custody. Ford was arrested on a heroin charge after a triple shooting in 2016; he was arrested for marijuana possession after a police chase in August of that year; in April 2019, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Possible Water Rescue Downtown

At approximately 9:20 this evening emergency personnel were called to the area of E State Street and N Water Street for a possible water rescue. Details are minimal at the moment but the initial report is a private diver was in the area and his sonar detected what appears to be a vehicle in the water.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery Reported Rockford Today

Another armed robbery is being reported in Rockford today. This one happened shortly before 8:00 in the morning at 3780 E State Street, at the Cube Smart self storage location. Its unclear if this was a citizen or business armed robbery. No injuries have been reported. The Rockford Police Department...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Multiple vehicle Accident, 1 Vehicle On It’s Rooftop

We post everything on our website first, before it posted on social media. So be sure to bookmark our website and visit often!. Multiple vehicle Accident, 1 Vehicle On It’s Rooftop. Sources are reporting an automobile accident. It happened approximately 8:45 PM in the neighborhood of the Black Hawk...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy