Cave Junction, OR

JMET warrant served near Cave Junction removes nearly 420 marijuana plants

By Mike Zacchino
KDRV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile investigating a shooting last week in the 100 block of Browntown Road near...

www.kdrv.com

oregontoday.net

Illegal Marijuana Grow, Josephine Co., July 8

On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 300 block of Gene Brown Rd. O’Brien, Josephine County. s a result, 3,547 illegal marijuana plants contained in five (5) large greenhouses, were located, seized, and ultimately destroyed. Additionally, the property is subject to multiple code violations through Josephine County Code Enforcement, for unpermitted structures (greenhouses), unpermitted water tanks, unpermitted electrical installations, and illegal water diversion from a nearby waterway. Josephine County will move forward with enforcement action against the property owner which could result in closure of the property for one calendar year (illegal drug cultivation) and possible civil forfeiture. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Two arrested in Wolf Creek unlicensed cannabis bust

Wolf Creek — Two people were arrested Wednesday, July 6 during law enforcement raids of two unlicensed cannabis operations in Wolf Creek. The Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) searched the 1300 block of Frontage Road and the 80 block of Speaker Road, Wolf Creek, locating 14,000 cannabis plants and approximately 7,000 pounds of processed cannabis in one of the outbuildings.
WOLF CREEK, OR
KDRV

JMET raid destroys 3.5 tons of processed illegal marijuana in Wolf Creek

More than 40,000 illegal marijuans plants and 3.5 tons of processed marijuana were seized and destroyed Wednesday in Wolf Creek, Oregon. Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed a search warrant on two address on. Frontage Road and Speaker Road. Numerous greenhouses and indoor grow facilities were discovered during the raid....
WOLF CREEK, OR
City
Cave Junction, OR
County
Josephine County, OR
Cave Junction, OR
Crime & Safety
Josephine County, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KDRV

SWAT on scene of a barricaded armed suspect in Central Point

UPDATE: The suspect who barricaded himself in the house was found deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Law enforcement personnel did not return fire after having been fired upon by the suspect. The victim of the assault is alive, having left the house earlier. Jackson County Sheriffs told NewsWatch...
CENTRAL POINT, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DEPUTIES JAIL WOMAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED ATTEMPT TO ELUDE INCIDENT

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a woman after an alleged attempt to elude incident early Thursday. A DCSO report said at 1:00 a.m. a vehicle passed a patrol vehicle at a high rate of speed near the intersection of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Alameda Street in Roseburg. The vehicle showed no signs of slowing down. The deputy initiated his overhead lights and almost simultaneously the vehicle reportedly ran a red light at the corner of Stephens and Northwest Edenbower Boulevard.
SUTHERLIN, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MOTORCYCLIST ESCAPES POLICE PURSUIT

A motorcyclist escaped police pursuit on Monday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 4:20 p.m. a deputy was in the 6000 block of Garden Valley Road when a black sport motorcycle passed his patrol vehicle at a high rate of speed. The deputy was able to...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
#Marijuana Plants#Shooting#Jmet
KOIN 6 News

Semi-trucks crash, spill plywood onto I-5 in Jackson County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Interstate 5 southbound was closed for about 10 hours Tuesday after two semi-trucks carrying plywood crashed in Jackson County, officials said. According to Oregon State Police, the collision happened just before 6:30 p.m. on I-5 southbound near milepost 11. The initial investigation revealed traffic had slowed when a semi, driven by 58-year-old Theresa Thompson, rear-ended another semi.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Interstate 5 NB closed near Wolf Creek

A tow truck is en route to a truck crash that has blocked both northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Wolf Creek. There is no detour, and the delay may last from 20 minutes to 2 hours. In an unrelated incident farther south, fire and emergency crews are on the...
WOLF CREEK, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT INCIDENT

A 41-year old man was jailed following an alleged disorderly conduct incident on Wednesday. A report released Friday from Winston Police said the suspect was called in for allegedly pointing a gun at a gas station employee on Southeast Main Street. Officers located the man who admitted to showing the gun to the employee but said he never pointed it. The suspect is a convicted felon. He was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Bail was set at $10,000. The man was released on Thursday.
WINSTON, OR
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KDRV

Forums for funding law enforcement are scheduled in Josephine County

Josephine County Commissioner Herman Baertschiger will host a series of law enforcement forums throughout the county beginning July 11. The first forum will take place at 6 p.m. on July 11 at Wild River Pizza, 249 North Redwood Highway in Cave Junction. The second will be 6 p.m. on July 12 in Merlin Community Park, 100 Acorn St. in Merlin.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal Shooting, Josephine Co., July 4

On Thursday, June 30, 2022 at approximately 3:30 AM, Josephine County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 100 block of Browntown Road in southern Josephine County for a report of a person shot. Upon arrival it was learned the victim was deceased and the reporting person was the shooter. The Oregon State Police Major Crime Team was requested by the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office to assume lead on the investigation. Preliminary investigation revealed, William Illingworth (47) of Cave Junction, shot and killed a Jacob Benson (42) who had entered his home after an escalating verbal argument. The incident is still under investigation but is currently being investigated as a self-defense shooting. Illingworth has been cooperating with Detectives throughout the investigation. OSP was assisted by the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, Josephine County District Attorney’s Office and the OSP Forensic Lab.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Fentanyl overdoses sharply rising across Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore-- An alarming trend is rising across Oregon and new data released from the Oregon Health Authority on Thursday is shedding new light on the growing problem, fentanyl. Over the last several months we have learned that fentanyl overdoses in some of our local counties, like Jackson & Josephine,...
OREGON STATE
krcrtv.com

Child molester sentenced in Siskiyou County

A Yreka man has been sentenced to 28 years in state prison for molesting and manipulating two teenage girls. 45-year-old Robert Jackson Lobnow had pleaded guilty on April 26th, knowing he'd receive a 28-year sentence. Judge Karen Dixon of Siskiyou County handed down the sentence with the victims and their...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KDRV

UPDATE: I-5 Southbound open after Tuesday night crash at Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. -- Oregon State Police report today that a single lane of Interstate 5 southbound is open at Exit 11 near Ashland. It says a detour around a crash of two loaded tractor-trailers there ran for about 10 hours overnight. Oregon State Police (OSP) said the crash last night...
ASHLAND, OR

