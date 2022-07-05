Chattanooga Fashion Expo's Le Chat Nooga, July 10th

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chief Meteorologist Patrick Core is retiring after a 32+ year career at WDEF-TV. After working at the Weather Channel for a few years, Patrick started his local TV weatherman run in 1989, working mornings and weekends. He didn’t think it would be a lifetime choice, but...
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — No one knows why they crossed a busy interstate, but a Chattanooga woman tells us she rescued 3 chickens early Friday morning near the I-24/I-75 split. That viewer told us she prefers to not be identified. "I was able to get one chicken but had to...
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – It’s “Summer Camp” time for the local non-profit “Reach One Teach One.” Third annual. Kids gathering at Calvary Church on Bonny Oaks Drive in Chattanooga. Learning some of the basic skills they’ll need to go through life. Reggie Yearby is...
Tracy Falls joined us on Mix Mornings to talk about The Digging Place. The Digging Place is a collection of shops that have moved from the former Flealand Flea Market that recently burned down. They will host several shops and a soon-to-be restaurant that will offer catering services. They are...
Calhoun's rolling hills and Gordon County are rich in history and adventure. Take a step back in time 150 years to the Battle of Resaca, and you'll find the site of much of Sherman's most intense fighting. Follow the Trail of Tears' Cherokee Indians to see the beginning of the Trail of Tears.
Adopt or foster any animal during the month of July for free!. HES announces an opportunity for you, residents, and community members of Hamilton County to step into the role of rescuer. Come find a companion that loves unconditionally, desires you and your company, and will convince everyone that you are the greatest human on the planet!
When Native Americans inhabited the land, they too explored the deep , dark, rock caves and leaving meaningful messages uncovered thousands of years later. Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky and Georgia are the richest areas for caves anywhere in North America. A team recently uncovered hundreds of images of prehistoric cave art...
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Valerie Duke and Bea Burbank talk about how The Signal Mountain Playhouse presents Roald Dahl's "Matilda the Musical" at the Playhouse amphitheater. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
Sunny summer days are the perfect backdrop for a fishing trip, whether you are looking for a solitary expedition or want to spend some quality time with loved ones sitting lakeside with a fishing pole in one hand and a cold drink in the other. Cheapism searched the country to...
Over 200 gathered on Sunday, June 26 at the Blue Monarch campus in Coffee County to celebrate the official opening of the new Rechter Home, which will house eight families in the Blue Monarch program. Since 2003, Blue Monarch has provided long-term, residential recovery for nearly 1,000 women and children who are healing from abuse and addiction.
Last week, the mayors of Chattanooga and Hamilton County outlined plans to build a new minor league stadium for the Chattanooga Lookouts in the city’s South Broad District. Dave Flessner is business editor at The Chattanooga Times Free Press - and in Sunday’s edition, he’ll be taking a deeper dive into this story.
RINGGOLD, Ga. — Dan Lyons, Levi Witt and Becky Byrns from Ringgold Playhouse talks about The Play That Goes Wrong performed by The Ringgold Playhouse, at the Ringgold Depot in Downtown Ringgold, GA. Broadway's smash-hit farce makes its way to TRP. The play within a play follows Opening Night...
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers about some wide loads on the roads this weekend. They will be escorting three large industrial pieces of equipment to the Gestamp plant on Hickory Valley Road. They will be coming from Riverfront Parkway. The...
MIAMI — A Georgia mother is speaking out after she says American Airlines left her daughter to wander alone in the Miami airport after her flight. Monica Gilliam told ABC News that she booked her 12-year-old daughter on a flight from Chattanooga to Miami last Saturday to visit her father. Gilliam said she received a distressing call.
DAYTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – Officials say a man died in the Chickamauga Lake this afternoon after being run over by a boat. TWRA officers say 34 year old Jordan Matthews was in a boat with a woman and child near the Highway 60 bridge between Dayton and Birchwood. They...
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — A CDOT report came in shortly after 3 p.m. concerning wires and trees down in Chattanooga, as well as various hazards and flooding. Wires were reported down just off Cummings Highway, while Market and Broad Streets had their share of initial hazards, as well. Other areas...
Pastors speak out on remarks about teachers, promotion of Christian nationalism. Following reports that Larry Arnn, President of Hillsdale College and an education advisor to Gov. Bill Lee, made disparaging remarks about teachers while Lee sat in silence, a group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition has called on Lee to sever all ties with Hillsdale and Arnn.
