TFD reports a 150% increase in house fires compared to July 4th 2021

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said they responded to 82 calls yesterday. This number is up from the 35 calls they responded to on July 4, 2021. They said they saw a 150 percent increase in house-related fires and a 780 percent increase in bush fires.

TFD Public Information Officer Andy Little told FOX23 the weather and fireworks certainly played a large role in the increase in fires. These factors created dry brush conditions throughout the day.

“For instance, if you were to set a sparkler on fire and just drop it in the grass, it would create a fire in several minutes,” Little explained.

He also said fireworks not only caused fires, but a lot of reports of people being burned. One call included a child who was burnt on the face.

“I spoke with the burn unit this morning, and they said they took about 15 calls from burn-related injuries overnight,” he said. “[The burn unit] said they in-took multiple people from injuries, one of which was a child.”

Little wants people to know the real danger of fireworks. It’s illegal to set them off in the Tulsa city limits. He said it’s best to stick to those professional firework shows that have already passed inspections.

TFD also asked that anyone with leftover fireworks to be mindful and careful. Anyone with fireworks are urged not to set them off anywhere near dried grass and brush.

“People have been utilizing fireworks, and it’s not lawful to do so in the city,” Little said. “As firefighters in Tulsa, we try to educate the public, we try to change behaviors that leads to a safer Tulsa for everyone.

He continued, “We just ask people [not to] do that. It’s going to continue to be hot in the next few days, and it’s likely that people still have fireworks left over.”

