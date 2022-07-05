ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

TFD reports a 150% increase in house fires compared to July 4th 2021

By Abigail Dye, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WGiNh_0gVmwHVP00
TFD reports a 150% increase in house fires compared to July 4th 2021 (Perry Gerenday/Getty Images)

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said they responded to 82 calls yesterday. This number is up from the 35 calls they responded to on July 4, 2021. They said they saw a 150 percent increase in house-related fires and a 780 percent increase in bush fires.

TFD Public Information Officer Andy Little told FOX23 the weather and fireworks certainly played a large role in the increase in fires. These factors created dry brush conditions throughout the day.

“For instance, if you were to set a sparkler on fire and just drop it in the grass, it would create a fire in several minutes,” Little explained.

He also said fireworks not only caused fires, but a lot of reports of people being burned. One call included a child who was burnt on the face.

“I spoke with the burn unit this morning, and they said they took about 15 calls from burn-related injuries overnight,” he said. “[The burn unit] said they in-took multiple people from injuries, one of which was a child.”

Little wants people to know the real danger of fireworks. It’s illegal to set them off in the Tulsa city limits. He said it’s best to stick to those professional firework shows that have already passed inspections.

TFD also asked that anyone with leftover fireworks to be mindful and careful. Anyone with fireworks are urged not to set them off anywhere near dried grass and brush.

“People have been utilizing fireworks, and it’s not lawful to do so in the city,” Little said. “As firefighters in Tulsa, we try to educate the public, we try to change behaviors that leads to a safer Tulsa for everyone.

He continued, “We just ask people [not to] do that. It’s going to continue to be hot in the next few days, and it’s likely that people still have fireworks left over.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Two people found dead in Muskogee house fire

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said two people were found dead in a house fire in Muskogee Thursday morning. MCSO received a call about the fire near East 68th Street South and South 45th Street East around 2:50 a.m. Thursday. MCSO said Tish Callahan,...
MUSKOGEE, OK
KRMG

One person dead in Sperry mobile home fire

SPERRY, Okla. — A mobile home fire killed a 70-year-old woman and her two dogs early Friday morning in Sperry. Country Corner and Sperry firefighters responded to the fire to find the mobile home completely ablaze. The ATF and Tulsa Fire Department investigators assisted in the investigation. Country Corner...
SPERRY, OK
KRMG

Fire destroys mobile home in Sperry

SPERRY, Okla. — A fire destroyed a mobile home in Sperry Friday morning. The medical examiner is at the scene. ATF is leading the investigation, with the Sperry Fire Department and Tulsa Fire Department investigators assisting. This is a developing story. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
SPERRY, OK
KRMG

Crews on scene of deadly multi-car wreck in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police and the Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) are on the scene of a deadly multiple-vehicle crash in north Tulsa. TFD said one person is dead. A box truck and several cars were involved in the wreck in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 169 between East 36th Street North and East 46th Street North.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
KRMG

Firefighters put out company trailer fire in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A container company is cleaning up after a fire early Wednesday morning. Tulsa firefighters put out a trailer fire with composted cardboard inside around 2 a.m. at Harley Hollan Companies near East 61st Street and South Garnett Road. Firefighters said there was an ember on the...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Police investigate deadly shooting in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a deadly shooting in east Tulsa near East Admiral Place and South Garnett Road. Tulsa police said one man was found dead inside a house with trauma to his head. Neighbors said they thought they heard a gunshot around 3:30 a.m., but...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fires#City Limits#Tulsa Fire Department#Tfd Public Information
KRMG

Woman shot, killed at south Tulsa QuikTrip

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed outside of a south Tulsa QuikTrip Thursday night. A woman was found dead outside of the QuikTrip, near East 61st Street and U.S. Highway 169, around 10:30 p.m. Police said Alexes Flanner is in custody...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

TPD: Woman shot sister-in-law outside of Tulsa QuikTrip

TULSA, Okla. — A woman has been arrested, hours after another woman was gunned down outside of a Tulsa QuikTrip. Officers responded to the QuikTrip near 61st and Highway 169 Thursday night before 11 p.m. When they arrived, they found the body of Estrella Mendoza. Overnight, officers learned that...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
publicradiotulsa.org

Black Wall Street Chamber President found dead at home in Bixby

Homicide investigators at the Bixby Police Department have confirmed that Black Wall Street Chamber President Sherry Gamble Smith was found dead in her home in Bixby on Wednesday. Officials said they received a call around 8:05 this morning from a person inside the house. When officers entered the home, they...
BIXBY, OK
KTUL

Broken Arrow police warn of 'skimmers' at gas pumps

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow Police Department detectives are investigating reports of fraudulent activity at gas pumps. BAPD said before using an ATM or gas pump, check for alignment issues between the card reader and the panel underneath it. Thin plastic circuit boards, known as "skimmers," are sometimes placed under the reader to steal card information.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
News On 6

Man, Woman Identified In Bixby Deaths; Investigation Underway

A woman was found dead Wednesday in a Bixby home and a man was taken to the hospital where he died, police said. The Bixby Police Department has identified the couple as Martin Everett Smith and Sherry Gamble Smith. No cause of death has been released. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is assisting Bixby Police with the investigation.
BIXBY, OK
KRMG

Witnesses recall terrifying brawl in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after two people were injured in a brawl involving guns and other weapons at a west Tulsa apartment complex. Police said the fight broke out around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday when a group of people were shooting off fireworks toward children walking around the Parkview Terrace Apartment complex near W 61st Street and S Union Avenue.
TULSA, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Tulsa community mourning after BWS Chamber of Commerce President found dead

Many who knew and loved Sherry Gamble Smith are describing a surreal moment that still has not set in. Friends of Sherry said she leaves a hole that no person can fill. Before serving as the Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce President,Sherry was the executive director for the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
77K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy