Tupelo therapist dives deeper into what causes mass shootings

If you’re interested in a vacation to Tupelo, Mississippi, you’ve come to the right place. This northeast Mississippi city is known for being the birthplace of the legendary singer Elvis Presley. His early life is chronicled in the Elvis Presley Museum, and visitors can enjoy buffalo and giraffe exhibits at Buffalo Park and Zoo. The city’s National Battlefield was the site of a Civil War battle.

