Anthony “Tony” Dominick Kuharski Jr., 75, of Beeville, Texas went to be with our Lord on July 5, 2022. Tony was born April 27, 1947, in Waterbury, Connecticut to Anthony Dominick Kuharski Sr. and Ann Elizabeth Paczkowski. He joined and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1966 to 1987, retiring after 21-1/2 years. During his dedicated service in the Navy, Tony was assigned to three different aircraft carriers - the USS Shangri-La, USS Franklin D. Roosevelt and USS John F. Kennedy – having spent time in the war zone waters off Vietnam during the Vietnam War while aboard the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt.

BEEVILLE, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO