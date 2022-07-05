Gas prices continue slow decline in Mid-South; drop expected to continue through summer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The anticipated wait for the return of Whataburger in the Mid-South is finally over. The first of the four Whataburger locations coming to the Mid-South will open its doors at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 11. It will be located in Southaven at 176 Goodman Road East just east of Airways. The […]

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO