ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Gas prices continue slow decline in Mid-South; drop expected to continue through summer

localmemphis.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome Memphis-area gas stations are near...

www.localmemphis.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Disabled vehicle causing delays on 240 South Loop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A disabled vehicle is causing delays for drivers on the southern loop of Interstate 240 on Tuesday. Cars are backed up down the highway and congestion continues to grow. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route if possible at this time.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mill Creek residents suffering in extreme heat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tenants at one Whitehaven apartment complex said they’re melting in these sweltering temperatures because the air conditioning in their units is out. They told WREG they’ve tried to get help from property management, but no fix has come for the people at the Mill Creek apartments. Now, they’re calling it a safety […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Excessive Heat Warning issued for entire Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the entire News Channel 3 viewing area as temperatures reach triple digits. The alert will be active until Saturday at midnight. Brutally hot weather is here to stay for the rest of the weekdays as heat warnings will continue through Friday. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Traffic
Memphis, TN
Traffic
WREG

MLGW temporarily halts disconnections due to extreme heat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MGLW will suspend disconnections for residential services on Wednesday due to extreme temperatures, the company says. The heat is expected to reach dangerous levels for Memphis and much of the Mid-South, which has prompted an Excessive Heat Warning. Heat index values are expected to soar between...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

First Whataburger in Mid-South set to open next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The anticipated wait for the return of Whataburger in the Mid-South is finally over. The first of the four Whataburger locations coming to the Mid-South will open its doors at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 11. It will be located in Southaven at 176 Goodman Road East just east of Airways. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Mud Island River Park conditions spark controversy, clean-up effort

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In the four decades and three days since its glorious opening day on July 4, 1982, Mud Island River Park has struggled mightily. The city has done bare-bones maintenance, and it shows. But now, Memphis River Parks Partnership and the City Council are working to envision...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gas Stations#Mid South
localmemphis.com

Amid sweltering heat, a Mid-South animal shelter is asking for help to buy A/C unit for their kennel, which lacks one

SENATOBIA, Miss — A Mid-South animal shelter needs help purchasing an air conditioning unit for one of their buildings, and they're asking for donations from the community. The Senatobia-Tate County Animal Shelter said Tuesday that they need as much as $15,000 to purchase a system, and said many of their animals are suffering amid record heat.
SENATOBIA, MS
WREG

Crash leaves I-55 bridge into Memphis blocked

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Traffic is at a standstill Thursday morning on the Interstate 55 bridge heading into Memphis from Arkansas. The southbound lanes are blocked as TDOT tries to tow a tractor-trailer to the Memphis side of the bridge. Take the I-40 bridge this morning to save time.
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Natural gas service expands in Tunica County

TUNICA, Miss. (WJTV) – Atmos Energy will expand its natural gas network in Tunica County by adding more than 20,000 feet to its system. Leaders said gas will be available to more than 55 residences and several businesses that did not previously have access to natural gas. “This is...
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WREG

Fire truck wreck at Park, Airways hurts 3

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were hurt Wednesday when an SUV collided with a Memphis fire engine at Park Avenue and Airways. Police said the wreck happened at 1 p.m. None of the victims had life-threatening injuries, but were taken to hospitals, police said. There was no word on...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Fatal crash in Parkway Village kills one

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a car wreck on Wednesday morning off Lamar and Knight Arnold after a driver hit a car and fled the scene. Police said that a hit-and-run driver struck a 2003 Nissan Altima and drove off. Police said the victim was taken to Regional One, but he did not survive his injuries.
MEMPHIS, TN
DeSoto Times Today

Southaven Alderman a big proponent of neighborhood parks

Neighborhood parks will always have a special place in William Jerome’s heart. He fell in love with his wife, Patti, at Phillip Leach Rotary Park in Southaven. His son, Patrick, learned to ride his bike at Central Park and became a civil engineer as a result of watching the large earth moving equipment at work when the park was being constructed.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
localmemphis.com

Everything But Donuts opens its doors in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — All July long, we want to celebrate Memphis and the resilient small businesses that call the Mid-South home. A new bakery in Southaven, Everything But Donuts, opened its doors less than a week ago at 775 Goodman Rd. E. Ste. 11. ABC24 Visual Storyteller Caleb Hilliard...
SOUTHAVEN, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy