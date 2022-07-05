Gas prices continue slow decline in Mid-South; drop expected to continue through summer

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. — A crash on the I-55 bridge was causing traffic delays entering Memphis from Crittenden County, Arkansas, Thursday morning. Drivers were forced to use the I-40 Hernando de Soto bridge to avoid delays. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the crash was in the outside...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A disabled vehicle is causing delays for drivers on the southern loop of Interstate 240 on Tuesday. Cars are backed up down the highway and congestion continues to grow. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route if possible at this time.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tenants at one Whitehaven apartment complex said they’re melting in these sweltering temperatures because the air conditioning in their units is out. They told WREG they’ve tried to get help from property management, but no fix has come for the people at the Mill Creek apartments. Now, they’re calling it a safety […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the entire News Channel 3 viewing area as temperatures reach triple digits. The alert will be active until Saturday at midnight. Brutally hot weather is here to stay for the rest of the weekdays as heat warnings will continue through Friday. […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MGLW will suspend disconnections for residential services on Wednesday due to extreme temperatures, the company says. The heat is expected to reach dangerous levels for Memphis and much of the Mid-South, which has prompted an Excessive Heat Warning. Heat index values are expected to soar between...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The anticipated wait for the return of Whataburger in the Mid-South is finally over. The first of the four Whataburger locations coming to the Mid-South will open its doors at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 11. It will be located in Southaven at 176 Goodman Road East just east of Airways. The […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In the four decades and three days since its glorious opening day on July 4, 1982, Mud Island River Park has struggled mightily. The city has done bare-bones maintenance, and it shows. But now, Memphis River Parks Partnership and the City Council are working to envision...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The fast-food chain is opening its doors very soon. Whataburger is opening its first location in Southaven on Jul. 11 at 11 AM. It will be in the 100 block of Goodman Road. A second Whataburger, in the 6800 block of Getwell Road, is also opening...
SENATOBIA, Miss — A Mid-South animal shelter needs help purchasing an air conditioning unit for one of their buildings, and they're asking for donations from the community. The Senatobia-Tate County Animal Shelter said Tuesday that they need as much as $15,000 to purchase a system, and said many of their animals are suffering amid record heat.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Traffic is at a standstill Thursday morning on the Interstate 55 bridge heading into Memphis from Arkansas. The southbound lanes are blocked as TDOT tries to tow a tractor-trailer to the Memphis side of the bridge. Take the I-40 bridge this morning to save time.
TUNICA, Miss. (WJTV) – Atmos Energy will expand its natural gas network in Tunica County by adding more than 20,000 feet to its system. Leaders said gas will be available to more than 55 residences and several businesses that did not previously have access to natural gas. “This is...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-Southerners get ready! Whataburger is opening its doors Monday in Southaven, Mississippi. The company said the new store at 176 Goodman Rd. E in Southaven will open its doors at 11 a.m. Monday, July 11, 2022. A second restaurant at 6829 Getwell Rd. N in Southaven is set to open in the coming weeks.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were hurt Wednesday when an SUV collided with a Memphis fire engine at Park Avenue and Airways. Police said the wreck happened at 1 p.m. None of the victims had life-threatening injuries, but were taken to hospitals, police said. There was no word on...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the temperatures and energy prices soaring, it is going to cost a lot more to keep your A/C running. MLGW said your utility bill could increase by as much as 40 percent this summer. Many people simply cannot afford a higher utility bill because of...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mike Neal can’t afford to buy a new car, so he said he has to share with his wife until he finds a reasonable price in Memphis. “I have been shopping for a while, but the prices are way up there,” said Neal, whose transmission went out this summer.
Two Mid-South teenagers have just returned from the trip of a lifetime. Winning the best actor award in this year’s Orpheum High School Musical Theater Awards means the pair got to represent the region on Broadway.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a car wreck on Wednesday morning off Lamar and Knight Arnold after a driver hit a car and fled the scene. Police said that a hit-and-run driver struck a 2003 Nissan Altima and drove off. Police said the victim was taken to Regional One, but he did not survive his injuries.
Neighborhood parks will always have a special place in William Jerome’s heart. He fell in love with his wife, Patti, at Phillip Leach Rotary Park in Southaven. His son, Patrick, learned to ride his bike at Central Park and became a civil engineer as a result of watching the large earth moving equipment at work when the park was being constructed.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis said Tuesday that beginning Wednesday, July 6, at 9 a.m., North B. B. King Boulevard between Washington Avenue and Poplar Avenue will be closed to traffic for a roof replacement at the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center at 201 Poplar. Avoid the...
SOUTHAVEN, Miss — All July long, we want to celebrate Memphis and the resilient small businesses that call the Mid-South home. A new bakery in Southaven, Everything But Donuts, opened its doors less than a week ago at 775 Goodman Rd. E. Ste. 11. ABC24 Visual Storyteller Caleb Hilliard...
Comments / 1