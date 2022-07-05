ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, OK

Kingston man taken to hospital after firework accident at Lake Texoma

By Caroline Cluiss
KXII.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleENOS, Okla. (KXII) - A Kingston man was hit in the face by fireworks on Sunday night. The Enos Cardinal Cove Fire department said it happened on an area locals call Middle Beach, between Taylor’s Island View and Oakview Beach near Enos on Lake Texoma. First responders told...

www.kxii.com

Kingston, OK
Oklahoma Accidents
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
