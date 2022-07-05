ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Ellie Goulding Facebook posts for alcohol brand banned

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LP03C_0gVmv1VF00
Adverts for an alcohol brand on Ellie Goulding’s Facebook page have been banned after the singer claimed the drink is low in calories and contains no sugar (Ian West/PA) (PA Wire)

Adverts for an alcohol brand on Ellie Goulding’s Facebook page have been banned after the singer claimed the drink is low in calories and contains no sugar.

The pop star, who is a founder and co-owner of Served Drinks, posted two ads for the alcoholic sparkling water on her Facebook page in February, the first one stating: “If you’re like me, you love a drink but also enjoy an active lifestyle. My delicious alcoholic sparkling water is the best of both worlds.”

The second read: “You guys know I love a drink, but I also really care about my well-being. Since I launched my alcoholic sparkling water there is no going back for me!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DxEOV_0gVmv1VF00
One of the ads banned by the ASA. (ASA/PA)

A video of Goulding showed her saying: “I love a drink, as I talk about a lot on my social media, but I also care about my health … That’s why I want to tell you about my new drink Served. So, my new drink Served is a hard seltzer, it has 57 calories…”

Further text in the posts stated: “57 cals … 4% vol.”

A separate email from Served Drinks, seen on January 18, read: “Forget Dry January … Is dry January becoming a little dry? There’s no reason you can’t enjoy a drink without setting you back! Our drinks only have 57 calories, 0g sugar and are 4% ABV and are the perfect choice for a tipple without all the guilt.”

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) received 21 complaints about the brand’s advertising, including that the calorie and sugar content statements were nutritional claims that are not permitted for alcoholic drinks, and that Goulding’s statements that she loves a drink while also enjoying an active lifestyle and caring about her wellbeing are general health claims that are also not allowed for alcoholic drinks.

Some complained that the email ad suggested that drinking alcohol might be indispensable and could overcome boredom by encouraging people to break Dry January.

Served Drinks said it understood that advertisers are allowed to provide factual information about the nutritional content of their products, including the calorific content, provided there is no suggestion that the drink has the particular beneficial property of being low in calories.

They said the posts on Goulding’s Facebook page were intended to describe her lifestyle and what is important to her and could not reasonably be interpreted as being about the product itself, and were therefore not general health claims.

While we are disappointed that the complaints were upheld in part, we respect the ASA’s ruling. All ads were removed immediately and will not feature again

Served Drinks

The ASA said: “Because the ads included nutrition claims that the product was low in calories and contained no sugar, which were not permitted nutrition claims for alcohol products, we concluded that they breached the Code.”

It ruled that the three ads must not appear again in their current form, adding: “We told Served Drinks not to make health claims, or non-permitted nutrition claims, about alcoholic drinks or imply that alcohol could overcome boredom in their advertising.”

Served Drinks said: “We are committed to responsible advertising, and we work closely with organisations such as CAP (the Committee of Advertising Practice) in the development of campaign materials.

“While we are disappointed that the complaints were upheld in part, we respect the ASA’s ruling. All ads were removed immediately and will not feature again.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kim Kardashian labelled ‘out-of-touch’ after claiming she’s set ‘attainable’ beauty standard

Kim Kardashian has sparked backlash after suggesting she isn’t responsible for contributing to an unrealistic beauty standard because her looks are “attainable”.The Kardashians star, 41, spoke candidly about the effort, time and commitment that goes into her appearance in a new interview with Allure, where she revealed that she gets laser treatments done at night after her family goes to bed and would even consider eating “poop” if it would make her look younger.However, when asked whether she ever feels “guilty” or “responsible” about her role in influencing the standard of beauty, which is largely unachievable without her immense wealth,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West confronts paparazzi during Paris Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West is being praised after confronting paparazzi during Paris Fashion Week.The billionaire business mogul and her eldest daughter are currently in Paris, where Kardashian walked the runway in Balenciaga’s Couture Show on Wednesday. On the night before her fashion week debut, Kardashian’s family dined at Ferdi, where West chided paparazzi for gathering outside the restaurant to photograph the family.In the video, which was shared by Instagram account @kardashiansocial, the nine year old is seen exiting the restaurant with friend Ryan Romulus – daughter of Kardashian’s best friend Tracy Romulus – followed by the Kardashians’ cousin,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mashed

Are Coca-Cola Employees Really Forbidden From Drinking Pepsi?

We know there is nothing unnatural in competition between brands, but when we talk about "legendary rivalry," only a few can match the cut-throat and relentless battle between Coca-Cola and Pepsi that predates the 20th century. The rivalry really heated up in 1975 when Pepsi got a bit too personal and released the "Pepsi Challenge" commercial campaign, which showed participants taking the blind taste test and preferring Pepsi over Coca-Cola, per History. Coca-Cola didn't take it lightly.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ellie Goulding
The Independent

Victoria Beckham bans daughter Harper from social media over ‘terrifying’ body shaming

Victoria Beckham is worried that her and David Beckham’s daughter Harper will be subjected to body shaming when she is old enough to use social media.The fashion designer revealed that the 10-year-old is not on social media currently, but she is concerned about “how cruel people can be”.Victoria, 48, said that her priorities are to make sure Harper is surrounded by “nice friends” and has a good relationship with the family.In a recent interview with Vogue Australia, the former Spice Girl said: “Harper isn’t on social media, so we don’t have to worry about [body shaming] just yet.“But seeing...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Coca-Cola teams with DJ Marshmello to unveil new, unexpected flavor

Coca-Cola (KO) is teaming up with DJ and music producer Marshmello in a limited-edition offering. While fans may expect a sweet marshmallow taste from the 12-ounce can, the flavor will likely come as a surprise. Instead, it's created with a mix of the artist’s favorite flavors — strawberry and watermelon — along with the classic Coca-Cola taste.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Alcohol Content#Alcoholic Drink#Served Drinks
DoYouRemember?

‘The Little Rascals’: Norman Chaney, AKA ‘Chubsy-Ubsy,’ Lived a Short and Sad Life

There is something so bizarre about the fact that The Little Rascals, beloved for generations for its celebration of the joy of childhood, also has so much pain associated with its history. Many of its young performers were taken away by circumstances beyond their control, while others descended down paths of self-destruction. Norman Chaney — who memorably informed us in the film short “Love Business” that he preferred to be called Chubsy-Ubsy and was part of Our Gang in the days before Spanky, Alfalfa or Darla — was definitely part of the former.
MOVIES
The Independent

Priest brother of Declan Donnelly ‘extremely unwell’ in hospital

The Catholic priest brother of ITV star Declan Donnelly is said to be “extremely unwell” in hospital and his parishioners have been asked to pray for him.Messages wishing Father Dermott Donnelly, 55, well have been posted online as Catholic parishes in the north-east of England announced on Facebook that he had been admitted to hospital.Stanley, Dipton & Byermoor Catholic Parishesï»¿ posted: “Please pray for Father Dermott who is extremely unwell in hospital.“Tomorrow evening between 6pm-7pm there will be period of time before the Blessed Sacrament so that we can come together as a community in St Joseph’s Church to pray...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Dave Chappelle speech calling teenagers who opposed his trans jokes ‘instruments of oppression’ released on Netflix

Netflix has released a speech by Dave Chappelle, in which the comedian addresses the backlash he has faced for his controversial comments about the trans community. The new release – titled What’s in a Name? – arrived on the platform on Thursday (7 July). It is a 40-minute speech that Chappelle made in November at his former school in Washington DC, The Duke Ellington School of the Arts.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Heroes star Hayden Panettiere says she was given drugs ahead of red carpet appearances aged 15

Hayden Panettiere has opened up about being given “happy pills” when she was 15, before red carpet interviews.The actor, now 32, became a child star at 11 years old with roles in soap operas and the 2000 sports film Remember the Titans. In a new interview with People about her history of addiction to opioids and alcohol, she said she was 15 when she was first offered drugs by someone on her team. “They were to make me peppy during interviews,” Panettiere said. “I had no idea that this was not an appropriate thing, or what door that would...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Lenny Von Dohlen death: Twin Peaks star dies aged 63

Lenny Von Dohlen, the actor best known for playing Harold Smith in Twin Peaks, has died at the age of 63.His sister Catherine announced his death on Facebook on Thursday (7 July), with his agent subsequently confirming the news.“The world lost a magnificent man on 5 July,”she wrote in the post. “Brother Len was passionate about everything and everyone. “He was always leading; whether it be riveting conversation, an artistic creation or a trip to new places. He loved a good laugh. He continues on his spiritual journey. Living life full in his memory.”Von Dohlen played the agoraphobic Harold...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Martha Stewart jokes she hopes her friends ‘just die’ so she can date their husbands

Martha Stewart has given an amusing update on her love life.The 80-year-old lifestyle mogul appeared on Chelsea Handler’s Dear Chelsea podcast on 7 July, where she admitted that she hasn’t had much luck with dating these days. While she did have “two mad crushes” in the last month, one of the men she was crushing on was married.Although Stewart admitted that he was attractive, she confessed that she has “never been a homewrecker” and has tried “really hard not to be one”.“I’ve had the opportunity to be a homewrecker and I have not taken anybody up on it,” she explained....
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Kraft Heinz Pulls Products From UK Retailer Tesco In Pricing Row

U.S. food giant Kraft Heinz has stopped supplying some products to Britain's biggest supermarket group Tesco, which resisted charging its customers higher prices for them at a time of surging inflation. Tesco, which has an over 27% share of Britain's grocery market, apologised for the absence of popular Kraft Heinz...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

‘Let models do their job’: Kim Kardashian’s runway walk at Paris Couture week criticised by fans

Kim Kardashian’s runway walk has been criticised after the reality TV star made an appearance at Paris Couture Fashion Week.The 41-year-old modelled a look for Balenciaga at the fashion label’s show on Wednesday (6 July), alongside actor Nicole Kidman and singer Dua Lipa.Posting to Instagram, Kardashian said: “BALENCIAGA HAUTE COUTURE SHOW! What an honour to walk in a couture show!” She later posted to her Instagram Stories that walking the show was a “dream come true”.But fans were quick to criticise Kardashian’s walk, with many claiming that it disrespected the work and skills of professional models.One person wrote: “Not even...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Man shares travel hack for keeping the plane seat next to yours empty

A TikTok traveller has gone viral with his clever - but oh so simple - tip for getting more room to yourself on a plane. Mike Davis posted a video captioned “How to keep seats open next to you on a flight” on Wednesday - and has already gained 2.2 million views and 175,000 likes with his ingenuity.In the video, Mr Davis shows himself sitting in an aisle seat of a row of three on a plane, as other passengers board.To keep the empty seat beside him free, he stares every boarding passenger right in the eye while patting the...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Elon Musk, who secretly fathered twins last year, congratulates Nick Cannon on growing his family

Elon Musk has offered his congratulations to Nick Cannon on his growing family in a now-deleted tweet, after it was revealed that the Tesla CEO fathered twins with an executive at his neurotech firm, Neuralink.Nick Cannon, a soon-to-be father of eight, made headlines this past year when he welcomed three babies in 2021 alone. The Wild “N Out host is notorious for fathering several children with various women, although now it seems that Musk has taken the crown with a total of nine children.On 6 July, reports broke that Elon Musk, 51, had quietly welcomed a set of twins...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

733K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy