FERTILE GROUND. After pushing its 2021 edition to this year because of the pandemic, the closely watched Istanbul Biennial has released its list of artists and catalogue contributors, ArtAsiaPacific reports. They number 82, and include Cooking Sections, Crip magazine, and Lida Abdul. Helmed by David Teh, Amar Kanwar, and Ute Meta Bauer , the exhibition will run from September 11 through November 14. The show has eschewed a thematic focus and instead takes "composting" as its guiding process. Intriguingly, the webpage with the contributor lineup notes that it is "a live document that is continually being updated as the 17th Istanbul Biennial compost continues to turn and grow." Never a dull moment in the biennial world these days.

