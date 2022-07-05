ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Junior members of the Government who have quit over Boris Johnson’s leadership

By Luke O'Reilly
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HhROy_0gVmu6x500

Away from the headline news of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid quitting, Boris Johnson has faced a wave of resignations by more junior members in his Government .

A series of parliamentary private secretaries, and even the Solicitor General , also handed in their resignations on Tuesday night.

Are they a sign of more resignations to come from across the Government?

Here is the list so far:

Alex Chalk , Solicitor General

The most high-profile of the resignations from outside of the Cabinet, Mr Chalk said that he could not “defend the indefensible”.

Theo Clarke, Trade Envoy to Kenya

The Stafford MP resigned from her position as trade envoy to Kenya with a statement which said she takes “allegations of sexual misconduct very seriously” and that the Prime Minister had shown a “severe lack of judgment and care” for his parliamentary party.

Jonathan Gullis, Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland

In a statement, Mr Gullis tendered his resignation “with a heavy heart”, adding that his party has been “more focused on dealing with our reputational damage rather than delivering for the people of this country”.

Virginia Crosbie, Parliamentary Private Secretary at the Welsh Office

Ms Crosbie said in a Facebook post that if Mr Johnson is left in office, he will “irrevocably” harm the Government and the Conservative Party.

Andrew Murrison, Trade Envoy to Morocco

In a letter calling for Mr Johnson to resign, Mr Murrison quit his job, saying that the PM’s position had become “unrecoverable”.

Nicola Richards, Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Department for Transport

Ms Richards said in a statement that she could not serve “under the current circumstances”.

Bim Afolami, Conservative Party Vice Chair

Speaking to Talk TV, Mr Afolami announced that he too would have to step down, adding: “I just don’t think the Prime Minister any longer has, not just my support, but he doesn’t have, I don’t think, the support of the party, or indeed the country any more.”

Saqib Bhatti, Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Health Secretary

Mr Bhatti quit his role with a statement that “recent events have undermined trust and standards in public life”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The Queen’s role in Boris Johnson’s departure and appointment of new prime minister

The Queen will play an important constitutional role in the appointment of a new prime minister following Boris Johnson’s departure.Mr Johnson - the 14th prime minister of the monarch’s 70-year reign - will have to travel to see the head of state to formally tender his resignation - usually after his successor as Conservative Party leader has been appointed.The beleaguered prime minister is reported to have phoned the Queen on Thursday morning as a courtesy as he prepared to tell the nation he was quitting, although Buckingham Palace declined to comment.The pair had their weekly meeting by telephone on Wednesday...
U.K.
The Independent

Who could be in the frame to replace Boris Johnson if he resigns?

Boris Johnson has been dealt a devastating blow after Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid resigned from Cabinet within minutes of each other. Mr Sunak said “the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously”, adding “I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”In an incendiary letter, Mr Javid said the British people “expect integrity from their government” but voters now believed Mr Johnson’s administration was neither competent nor “acting in the national interest”.The resignations came as Mr Johnson was forced into a humiliating apology over his handling of the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s departure proves it: Biden has to go

The British Conservative party is ruthless, y’all. The steady drip of scandal — defending disgraced MP Owen Paterson after he broke lobbying rules; a series of revelations that his staff and cabinet and possibly the prime minister himself breached their own Covid rules and held parties during lockdowns; allegations that his deputy chief whip Chris Pincher MP groped two young men at a private members’ club — has finally caught up with Boris Johnson, who today resigned as leader of the party and therefore the prime minister. While Conservatives choose a new leader, he will appoint an interim cabinet.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Chalk
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Saqib Bhatti
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Double cabinet resignation: Is this the end for Boris Johnson?

Boris Johnson’s leadership hangs in the balance following the resignation of his chancellor Rishi Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid. The prime minister faces the body blow of more cabinet ministers resigning in the wake of the Christopher Pincher scandal. On Tuesday afternoon, ahead of the double resignation, Mr...
U.K.
The Independent

Johnson appoints new Cabinet ministers before quitting

Boris Johnson began a reshuffle of his Cabinet shortly before announcing his resignation as Tory leader. He appointed a string of new Cabinet ministers to replace MPs who quit as part of the mass ministerial exodus in protest at his leadership. Here is a look at his new appointments. Greg...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kenya#Uk#Solicitor General#Cabinet#State#The Welsh Office
The Independent

Boris Johnson vows to ‘keep going’ despite Tory calls for him to quit as PM

Boris Johnson defied calls to resign despite a fresh wave of ministerial resignations and signs that support on the Tory backbenches is ebbing away.At Prime Minister’s Questions Mr Johnson said the “colossal mandate” he had been handed by voters in 2019 meant he should keep going despite the “difficult circumstances” he faced.His appearance in the Commons came after five more government ministers quit on Wednesday and criticism of Mr Johnson’s Tory leadership mounted.Tory Tim Loughton asked Mr Johnson in the Commons if there were “any circumstances” in which he should resign.The Prime Minister replied: “Clearly if there were circumstances in...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Departures from government since Boris Johnson became Prime Minister

A total of 66 MPs have now left government positions since Boris Johnson became prime minister in 2019, 14 more than the 52 departures during the whole of Theresa May’s premiership.Here is a full list of the departures, as of 10pm on July 6 2022.All departures were resignations unless otherwise stated. The list does not include people who left during reshuffles.1. Baron Young, Government whip in the House of Lords, on August 29 2019, in protest at the decision to prorogue Parliament.2. Jo Johnson, minister of state at the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, on September 5 2019,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: Welsh secretary resigns after PM sacks Gove and refuses to quit

Wales secretary Simon Hart has tendered his resignation, saying there seems “no other option left”.It comes after housing secretary Michael Gove was sacked by Boris Johnson just hours after he told the prime minister he should step down.Mr Johnson continues to defy a chorus of calls from his own team to resign, according to a senior ally.A source close to the prime minister told The Independent he was insisting on staying, even though support for his leadership has collapsed at Westminster, and more than 40 ministers and aides have resigned in 24 hours.In a day of high political drama,...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson resigns as Tory leader with blast at ‘eccentric’ push to oust him

Boris Johnson resigned as Tory leader but delivered a broadside at the “eccentric” decision by Cabinet colleagues and MPs to force him out.The Prime Minister intends to remain in office until his successor is elected, a process which could take months, prompting a backlash from party grandees and political opponents over his attempt to “cling on” in No 10 until the autumn.He assembled a new-look Cabinet to replace the ministers who quit or were sacked since the political bloodbath began on Tuesday.While the Prime Minister was intent on showing he was still in charge – even if only temporarily – his...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson quits after support from ministers and MPs collapsed

Boris Johnson is quitting as Tory leader after ministers and MPs made clear his position was untenable.He will remain as Prime Minister until a successor is in place, expected to be by the time of the Conservative Party conference in October.A No 10 source said Mr Johnson spoke to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the Conservative 1922 Committee, to inform him of his decision.“The Prime Minister has spoken to Graham Brady and agreed to stand down in time for a new leader to be in place by the conference in October,” a No 10 source said.
POLITICS
The Independent

Rishi Sunak - live: Ex-chancellor launches leadership bid after Boris Johnson resigns

Rishi Sunak has launched his bid to become the new Tory leader after Boris Johnson announced he would be stepping down as prime minister. “Someone has to grip this moment and make the right decisions,” the former chancellor said as he posted a video with the hashtag #Ready4Rishi on social media.It comes just days after he resigned from the Treasury at the same time as Sajid Javid stepped down as health secretary, with both men criticising Mr Johnson’s leadership. They were soon followed by more than 50 other Tory MPs quitting their government posts.The prime minister has since stepped...
WORLD
The Independent

How a Tory leadership contest works

Boris Johnson has announced he is stepping down as leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister of the UK, triggering a leadership contest within his party.Former chancellor Rishi Sunak, whose resignation alongside Sajid Javid's announcement he was stepping down as health secretary sparked a hoard of other resignations, has announced he will run.This video explains exactly how the Tory Party leadership contest could pan out in the next few weeks.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

733K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy