New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Summer Bead & Jewelry Show 2022

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleC & S Events are wholesale bead and jewelry shows that are OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!. They...

Top Taco Returns October 27

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Top Taco presented by Modelo Beer returns for year 5 on Thursday, Oct. 27, kicking off the Halloween weekend celebration. This year’s all-inclusive taco and tequila throw-down takes place at Lafreniere Park in Metairie, LA. The one-night-only event will continue to benefit the PLEASE Foundation, a non-profit that provides mentorship, leadership training, and scholarships to at-risk teens in the area. Event producer Shane Finkelstein is using the shift in dates from Spring to Fall to continue to grow his newly launched and very successful FOOD FIGHT event in May.
Photography of Abandoned Places in New Orleans

"[New Orleans is] traditionally the city that care forgot," according to the New Orleans City Guide produced by the Federal Writers' Project in 1938. It doesn't take long for one to come across an empty property that has fallen into disrepair despite the booming real estate market of the last few years. Our abandoned buildings are deemed ugly, dangerous, and even embarrassing—a blatant reminder that we don't always take great care of our city and our people. These shelters were once teeming with life and bustling with activity, and now they sit quietly decaying as different forms of life move in.
Two New Orleans Creole photographers featured in upcoming NOMA exhibition

The New Orleans Museum of Art announced the fall opening of “Called to the Camera: Black American Studio Photographers,” a major exhibition focusing on the artistic virtuosity, social significance and political impact of Black American photographers working in commercial portrait studios during photography’s first century and beyond.
Talking With Tami

Ashanti Honored At ‘Black Excellence Brunch’ In New Orleans

The ESSENCE Festival edition of the iconic Black Excellence Brunch was held on Sunday, July 3rd, 2022, and was sponsored by Hallmark and Cantu at the historic Treme Market Branch in New Orleans, La. The brunch honored the princess of Hip Hop & R&B, Ashanti. The Black Excellence Brunch is one of the most anticipated and exclusive brunches during the weekend of ESSENCE Festival. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic the private brunch came back to New Orleans with a bang! Notable guests in attendance included Jordin Sparks, Melinda Williams, Major, and others!
Old Clabon Theatre building partially collapses in Treme

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police and Fire departments were on-scene in the Treme area Wednesday afternoon after a historic building partially collapsed. Video footage captured by WGNO shows the front wall of the structure torn off and its foundation crumbling under the weight of the building. The building, located at 1025 N. Clairborne […]
FOX 8 Defenders: Lot filled with crab traps upsets neighbors

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Office of Code Enforcement has opened an investigation into a piece of land in a Venetian Isles neighborhood, zoned residential, but used to store and clean crab traps. Calls from Meg Gatto and the FOX 8 Defenders prompted the city to take action...
Rene Cizio

Here are 45 New Words or Phrases I Heard in New Orleans

Even English-speaking visitors will have to learn some New Orleans yatspeak and slang to understand everything they hear in the city. I was constantly delighted by the new words and usage I heard during my month’s stay. Despite speaking “English,” between the various colorful dialects and the words I’d never heard before, I was constantly trying to figure out what I’d just heard and what did it mean?
Neighbors on edge after 2 Bayou St. John carjackings hours apart

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two carjackings unfolded in the Bayou St. John neighborhood just hours apart and police believe they’re connected. “A carjacking right here on a major street through our neighborhood in the middle of the afternoon. It’s scary,” said one neighbor. The first carjacking happened...
Eyecare Associates Celebrates $900K Renovation of Metairie Location

METAIRIE – Last week, EyeCare Associates celebrated the grand re-opening of its location on Veterans Boulevard following a $900,000 renovation. Doctors Scott Lanoux, Jared Vincent, David Rooney, Terrell McGinn and Kevin Kasovich participated in the event along with representatives from the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce. The practice has new upstairs offices and exterior signage, a bigger call center and more administrative space.
Everything You Need To Know About Andouille Sausage

New Orleans amply earns its reputation as one of the South's most lauded culinary destinations, in large part because of the Cajun and Creole dishes from Southern Louisiana that play starring roles on menus throughout the Big Easy. One prominent food item in the Cajun cuisine category is andouille, a style of spicy sausage that's ubiquitous in New Orleans and all along the Louisiana Bayou Country. But what exactly is andouille, where does it come from, and how can it be used in a home kitchen?
NEW ORLEANS, LA

