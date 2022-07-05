New Orleans Summer Bead & Jewelry Show 2022

"[New Orleans is] traditionally the city that care forgot," according to the New Orleans City Guide produced by the Federal Writers' Project in 1938. It doesn't take long for one to come across an empty property that has fallen into disrepair despite the booming real estate market of the last few years. Our abandoned buildings are deemed ugly, dangerous, and even embarrassing—a blatant reminder that we don't always take great care of our city and our people. These shelters were once teeming with life and bustling with activity, and now they sit quietly decaying as different forms of life move in.

