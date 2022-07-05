New Orleans Summer Bead & Jewelry Show 2022

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Top Taco presented by Modelo Beer returns for year 5 on Thursday, Oct. 27, kicking off the Halloween weekend celebration. This year’s all-inclusive taco and tequila throw-down takes place at Lafreniere Park in Metairie, LA. The one-night-only event will continue to benefit the PLEASE Foundation, a non-profit that provides mentorship, leadership training, and scholarships to at-risk teens in the area. Event producer Shane Finkelstein is using the shift in dates from Spring to Fall to continue to grow his newly launched and very successful FOOD FIGHT event in May.
