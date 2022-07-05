ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

I see no sense in automatic weapons

A little is not enough. This morning as I sit here on a patio bench at my son's Houston, Texas home, I am more upset about the lack of gun control of automatic weapons in this country. I grew up in a family with nine brothers, and my...

What some lifelong gun owners say about AR-15s

Paul Kemp is the co-founder and president of Gun Owners for Responsible Ownership. A lifelong gun owner and hunter, he said he was driven to create the organization after his brother-in-law Steven Forsyth was killed in the Clackamas Town Center shooting in December 2012 in Oregon. The gunman in that...
This Is The State Where The Most People Are Killed By Guns

Mass shootings have been on the front pages of newspapers and on TV coverage regularly for months. According to the Gun Violence Archive, over 9,000 people have died from gun violence so far this year. The gun control debate has gone back to Congress, but few people think new, weak laws will solve the problem.
I Was a Police Officer for 20 Years. I Know What It Means to Put More Guns on the Street.

Police officers have a vested interest in keeping illegal guns off the streets, a difficult-enough task already. Now the United States Supreme Court decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen has found unconstitutional the New York law that strictly limited who could carry a firearm in public in the nation's largest metropolis. At one blow, this ruling ends a restriction that has for decades helped hold down the number of guns in private hands in New York City. The Court's decision has made the job of the New York Police Department much harder overnight.
Police flagged Highland Park shooter 'clear and present danger' in 2019; he later cleared 4 background checks

The suspect in the Highland Park, Illinois, Fourth of July mass shooting was flagged by police as a "clear and present danger" in 2019, authorities said Tuesday. Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III, 21, the suspect in the mass shooting that killed seven people and wounded dozens of others at a Fourth of July parade, was still able to clear state-required background checks to purchase firearms on at least four separate occasions between 2020 and 2021, the Illinois State Police said.
Highland Park shooting suspect Robert Crimo bought his guns after father sponsored his permit

Three months after suspected Highland Park shooter Robert Crimo had police called to his family home when he allegedly threatened to "kill everyone" inside, he was granted his first Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card, under his father's sponsorship.In September 2019, when then 19-year-old Mr Crimo was two years too young to legally obtain a gun permit, Illinois State Police were called to the suspected shooter's family home after they received a call about a "clear and present danger" report after he threatened to "kill everyone" in his family. Authorities reportedly removed 16 knives, a sword and a dagger from...
Highland Park shooting - live: Robert Crimo's motive still unknown as police say he used gun 'similar to AR-15

At least six people were killed and 38 injured in a mass shooting at an Independence Day parade in Illinois on Monday after a gunman with a legally obtained firearm on a rooftop opened fire, sending hundreds fleeing in terror.Hours later, police announced that they arrested a 21-year-old man named Robert E Crimo, as a person of interest."It sounded like fireworks going off," shared a witness, Richard Kaufmann. "It was pandemonium. People were covered in blood tripping over each other."While "several of the deceased victims" died at the scene, one succumbed to injuries in the hospital, according to authorities.One...
An endless arms race: How to fight the NRA's absurd solution to mass shootings

As we celebrated Independence Day, there was no independence from the scourge of gun violence and the toll it is taking on the American psyche. The shooter who attacked a parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing six people and wounding at least 38 others, used a "high-powered rifle," according to authorities. Survivors report a rain of bullets at the height of the attack.
Highland Park set tight gun limits long before parade attack

In a state with some of the country's toughest gun regulations and a city that bans semi-automatic weapons, Dana Gordon still feared a mass shooting could happen here. Gordon, a Highland Park resident and an anti-gun violence activist, knew the familiar questions from victims of mass shootings across the country — how could such violence could come to their school, their supermarket or movie theater, their city.
