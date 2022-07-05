ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE NXT The Great American Bash Results — Bron Breakker Defends NXT Title, More

By Colby Faria
wrestlinginc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to WrestlingINC.com’s WWE NXT The Great American Bash Viewing Party! Our live coverage starts at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below!. Here’s what’s in store for...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Did Raquel Rodriguez Know Liv Morgan Was Going To Cash In MITB?

WWE’s Money In The Bank event saw a huge surprise take place, as Liv Morgan cashed in to become the new “WWE SmackDown” Women’s Champion. Morgan’s fellow MITB competitor, Raquel Rodriguez, has admitted she “had no idea” that it was going to happen.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Star Turns Down Darby Allin Handshake After Dynamite

When “AEW Dynamite” went off the air on television, it was with Jon Moxley celebrating the fact that he had just successfully defended the AEW Interim World Championship against Brody King, but for fans in the arena, that was not the end of the show. FITE TV shared...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Spoiler: New NXT UK Champion Crowned At TV Tapings

A new “NXT UK” Champion was crowned during the July 7th “NXT UK” television tapings. According to F4wonline, Tyler Bate won the vacant “NXT UK” Championship after defeating his former tag team partner Trent Seven in the finals of an eight-man tournament. Oliver Carter and Mark Coffey were also in the tournament.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Booker T Addresses Vince McMahon Remaining On WWE TV

Vince McMahon has been surrounded by controversy for weeks now, with multiple law firms launching investigations into WWE after the company’s own board of directors launched an investigation into McMahon regarding alleged hush money paid to an employee with whom he was having an extramarital affair. However, this has not stopped McMahon from appearing on screen, cutting very short promos in the ring on both “WWE Raw” and “WWE SmackDown.”
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Grimes
Person
Wade Barrett
Person
Mandy Rose
wrestlinginc.com

Pat McAfee Says WWE MITB Match Was One Of The Best He’s Ever Seen Live

“WWE SmackDown” commentator Pat McAfee recently got to be part of WWE’s Money In The Bank and he claims to have called one of the best matches he has witnessed in person. During the latest episode of “The Pat McAfee Show,” the former NFL star said that “it...
NFL
wrestlinginc.com

Women’s Championship Match, More Announced For 7/12 WWE NXT 2.0

The NXT Women’s Championship will be on the line on the 7/12 episode of WWE NXT 2.0. During the 7/5 edition of NXT 2.0, it was announced that Mandy Rose will defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Roxanne Perez and Apollo Crews will face Giovanni Vinci on the 7/12 episode of WWE NXT 2.0.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WINC Podcast (7/6): AEW Dynamite Review, More

Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar), Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykoderas), and Isa (@NYCDemonD1va) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:. To download the latest episodes of the Wrestling Inc. Podcast, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes. You can watch the episode below:. You can listen or download the episode...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Results For 7/8

Before tonight’s NXT Great American Bash, WWE taped this Friday’s episode of “NXT Level Up.”. This week’s show featured matches with Myles Borne (who made his WWE debut on the June 17 episode of “Level Up”), Dante Chen, and Yulisa Leon. As noted, on...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nxt Championship#Nxt Tag Team Championship#Combat#Nxt Title#North American
wrestlinginc.com

Bianca Belair Encourages Fans To Respect WWE Stars’ Boundaries

WWE “Raw” Women’s Champion Bianca Belair was recently involved in a scary fan incident when someone ran up to her car while she was stopped at a red light, hoping for a picture, which understandably overstepped her boundaries. In an exclusive Wrestling Inc. interview with Nick Hausman,...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Hip Hop Star Announced For Independent Pro Wrestling Show

A rapper got physical with wrestler Baron Black, and now a match is on between the two later this month. After Lil’ Scrappy gave “The Empbruh” a Rock Bottom at Black’s very own Battle Slam: Fight For ATL event down in Atlanta, Georgia, fans will be seeing hip-hop take on pro wrestling. Battle Slam: The Takeover is set to take place July 28 in Atlanta, and Black vs. Lil’ Scrappy will be one of the show’s headline clashes.
ATLANTA, GA
PWMania

Three Matches Confirmed for Next Week’s WWE NXT UK

Three matches for next week’s episode of WWE NXT UK were revealed during today’s episode. Noam Dar and Mark Coffey will compete in the Heritage Cup Championship Match, as well as Oliver Carter taking on Teoman. The updated card for WWE NXT UK’s upcoming episode is shown below:...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Triple H Comments On ‘Jacked’ Pat McAfee Extending His WWE Contract

You can count Triple H among those who are excited to hear the news that Pat McAfee has signed a multi-year contract extension with WWE. “Very few can transition from professional athletics to entertainment the way @PatMcAfeeShow has,” Triple H wrote in a post on Twitter. “In short, he ‘gets it’ & the authenticity he brings to his fans & the @WWE Universe is the same he brings to every facet of his life. A pleasure working with him. (Plus, he’s jacked!)”
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

New WWE SummerSlam Poster Revealed

A new poster for WWE SummerSlam has been released ahead of the event later this month. The poster includes Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. In a Last Man Standing match at the event, Reigns will go up against Lesnar to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. On Saturday, July 30...
NASHVILLE, TN
wrestlinginc.com

Did WWE NXT 2.0 The Great American Bash Deliver In Viewership?

The Great American Bash gave NXT a boost for its post-Fourth of July viewership. Wrestlenomics received the numbers for this week’s episode and it garnered an average audience of 593,000 viewers, an increase of 4% in total viewership from the previous week’s show or about 23,000 viewers. The program saw an average viewership of 157,000 and a 0.12 in the P18-49 demographic, a 6% boost from last week.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

NXT UK Results – July 7, 2022

Things need to pick up a bit around here and unfortunately that has been the case for a little while now. Between the influx of NXT stars and nothing major happening for a few weeks now, it hasn’t been the most exciting place. Maybe that can be changed this week as Kenny Williams faces Tiger Turan. Let’s get to it.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Bianca Belair Comments On Possibly Unifying WWE Women’s Titles

WWE has been keen on unifying their titles recently, unifying the WWE and Universal Championships at WrestleMania 38 and the “Raw” and “SmackDown” Tag Team Championships on the May 20th edition of “Friday Night Smackdown.”. While speaking with Wrestling Inc’s Managing Editor Nick Hausman, former...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Reportedly Pulled Jonathan Gresham From International Tour

The latest round of World Series Wrestling shows are currently ongoing, but one notable name won’t be there as planned. The promotion, based in Australia, is currently in the midst of the “Phoenix Rising” tour taking place in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney. Several prominent wrestlers from around the world are booked to appear, including talent from AEW, Impact Wrestling and Ring Of Honor, but the current Undisputed Ring of Honor Champion, Jonathan Gresham, is absent from the tour despite being booked, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The report claimed that Gresham was pulled by Tony Khan’s All Elite Wrestling, as the company required him to be in the United States for the build-up to the next ROH pay-per-view, Death Before Dishonor, scheduled for July 23. Gresham will reportedly be turning heel on tonight’s episode of “AEW Rampage.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Which WWE Brand Liv Morgan Is Assigned To Internally

It may seem like a foregone conclusion, but it is reportedly now official. New “SmackDown” Women’s Champion Liv Morgan is moving from “Raw” to the home show of the title she’s now carrying. PWInsider reports Morgan has internally been shifted to the “SmackDown” roster....
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy