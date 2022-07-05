WWE NXT The Great American Bash Results — Bron Breakker Defends NXT Title, More

The latest round of World Series Wrestling shows are currently ongoing, but one notable name won’t be there as planned. The promotion, based in Australia, is currently in the midst of the “Phoenix Rising” tour taking place in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney. Several prominent wrestlers from around the world are booked to appear, including talent from AEW, Impact Wrestling and Ring Of Honor, but the current Undisputed Ring of Honor Champion, Jonathan Gresham, is absent from the tour despite being booked, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The report claimed that Gresham was pulled by Tony Khan’s All Elite Wrestling, as the company required him to be in the United States for the build-up to the next ROH pay-per-view, Death Before Dishonor, scheduled for July 23. Gresham will reportedly be turning heel on tonight’s episode of “AEW Rampage.”

