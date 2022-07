One person is dead and two others are under arrest after a fight inside a vehicle turned deadly, according to police. Erick Tyrie Hunt, 25, of Jackson is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of armed robbery. A 15-year-old from Moss Point, who was also in the vehicle where the shooting reportedly took place, was also arrested and charged with one count of armed robbery.

JACKSON, MS ・ 4 HOURS AGO