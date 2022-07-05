ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Acting at the Storyland Children’s Theatre

By Travis Fossing
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iOwt4_0gVmspDb00

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Storyland Children’s Theatre has been part of Sioux Falls for more than 30 years, and unveils a new tale every week during its summer schedule.

Storyland Children’s Theatre has hit the halfway mark of its summer run. The theatre company includes a director, four actors, and a sound person.

“We find our actors from the high schools and from colleges, so this year we have kids from Brandon Valley and Washington High School and Lincoln, and then our sound guy is actually U of M in Minneapolis, but he was a Harrisburg Tiger, where I teach high school,” Storyland Children’s Theatre Director Mike Smith said.

Mike Smith is in his 17th year as director of Storyland Children’s Theatre. The cast and crew are employees of Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation.

“They apply, then we have an audition process, and they have to sing a song and they have to do a children’s story and then I get to select the cast, and cast it just like you do any other show,” Smith said.

“They do a great job of interacting with the kids and just making it fun for everybody,” Sioux Falls resident Janel Prahm said.

Lincoln County deputies receive 10% pay raise

Janel Prahm brings her kids to McKennan Park every week for the shows, and has even done a little acting herself.

“In high school I did, and so it takes a lot of courage for them to stand up there and so being able to interact and just have that energy, they do phenomenal,” Prahm said.

The theatre company performs eight shows in eight weeks, stepping onto the stage for one production while also learning the next.

“They get a script on Tuesday, we read through it on Wednesday, on Thursday we block it, Friday we have an hour, hour and a half, and it’s just expected that they have it memorized by Monday. Whatever process they go through, I don’t know what they do, but on Monday they show up and they’re memorized. It’s theatre kids, it’s what they do,” Smith said.

And each week hundreds of people enjoy the final product.

Storyland Children’s Theatre returns to the stage tonight at 7:00, weather permitting, and Wednesday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KELOLAND TV

Monster bunny roams Sioux Falls neighborhood

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Whether you live in the country or in town we all have seen cute little bunnies roaming around, but in one Sioux falls neighborhood, cute is not the word that comes to mind. It looks like something out of a movie. This poor Cottontail’s...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Canaries finish off sweep of Explorers

The Canaries came into Thursday's series finale against Sioux City as one of the hottest clubs in the American Association, winning 9 of their last 12, including sweeping Wednesday's doubleheader against the Explorers.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN 99.1

Where is The Tallest Sculpture In South Dakota?

There are many sculptures and statues throughout South Dakota. A lot of them can actually be found in downtown Sioux Falls thanks to the world-renowned Sioux Falls SculptureWalk. One of the most well-known pieces from the walk, the Arc of Dreams, has a permanent home in Sioux Falls. It's the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

Oldest Home 4-Sale In Sioux Falls South Dakota Has Extraordinary Interior Design

Of all the homes listed in the Sioux Falls market for sale have you ever thought about owning an older property in an established neighborhood?. With Sioux Falls continuing to grow, agents in the real estate field have been pulled in every direction by clients who are scrambling for a place to live. And, when the right place comes along many times the bidding war begins. Yes, it is definitely a seller's market.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Entertainment
Sioux Falls, SD
Sports
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
Washington State
KELOLAND TV

What’s under the fairgrounds in Sioux Falls?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s not gold but it’s valuable in terms of streets and roads. The stuff under the W. H. Lyon Fairgrounds is likely similar to what’s in the Knife River quarry near Interstate 29 in Sioux Falls. Knife River has offered Minnehaha County $65 million with several contingencies, or steps, for the fairgrounds property. The county commissioners heard the offer on July 5. The offer is preliminary and county officials indicated that it may not be considered in the near future.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#The Theatre#Performing#Musical Theater#Storyland Children#Washington High School#U Of M
dakotanewsnow.com

Lennox 4th of July parade brings big crowds to small town

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There are plenty of small-town parades all across South Dakota on Fourth of July weekend. But somehow, the Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration in Lennox has become what appears to be the biggest and the most popular for a town its size in the state.
LENNOX, SD
KELOLAND TV

Pizzashop brings New York Style pizza to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new pizza place is now open in Sioux Falls, bringing a completely new style to the city. “You can see how thin this dough is,” Pizzashop owner Josiah Urban said. Tossing pizza dough is a skill Josiah Urban has perfected after years...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Stampede enter the Rob Rassey era

Tony Gasparini took over as the Stampede's new General Manager in late May, and a month later, Gasparini and company named Rob Rassey as the Herd's newest head coach. The club is looking to get back to the Clark Cup Playoffs after missing them in each of the past two seasons.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Derecho damage widespread in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People all over KELOLAND are dealing with the damage and picking up trees and branches following the second derecho this summer. It is a scene that is repeated all over the area. Winds of 70, 80, even 90 miles per hour were just too much for some trees, especially older ones.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Sports
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: Missing woman located safely

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Yankton are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman. 50-year-old Stephanie Baysinger was last seen on July 5 around 10 a.m. in Yankton. Baysinger is approximately 180 pounds and 6 feet tall. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked...
YANKTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

July 5 storm damage pictures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A storm with strong winds and large hail has made its way across South Dakota. Take a look at some of the pictures viewers across the state have sent to KELOLAND News:. A severe storm system with high winds, hail and rain blew through...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

What’s going on in South Dakota’s prison system?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In 2016, KELOLAND Investigates began looking into problems in South Dakota’s prison system when correctional officers came forward after being injured or leaving the job out of frustration. The turnover among prison staff was running between 30 and 50 percent depending on the facility at the time.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Correctional officers; fatal crash; nursing homes close

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, July 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. In 2016, KELOLAND Investigates began looking into problems in South Dakota’s prison system when correctional officers came forward after being injured or leaving the job out of frustration. The turnover among prison staff was running between 30 and 50 percent depending on the facility at the time.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

President of Knife River offers $65 M for Lyon Fair Grounds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The William H. Lyon Fair Grounds were not necessarily up for sale, but the president of Knife River Corp. made an offer anyway. Knife River Sioux Falls president, Clark Meyer says he would relocate the annual fair- since what he’s interested in sits underneath it.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

July 5 storm cleanup; Murder charges following drowning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, July 6. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The clean-up is on once again after another powerful storm system moved through eastern South Dakota. Strong wind blew down trees and left thousands of people without power. Lecon Terry was on his way home as the storm rolled in.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kynt1450.com

Dog Causes Fire in Downtown Yankton

The Yankton Fire Department says that they responded to a call this morning at 110 West 3rd St. which is Kick-Start Dance Studio in Yankton. Yankton Deputy Fire Chief Larry Nickles says that there are apartments above and at the back of the dance studio and that the fire originated from the kitchen area in the rear apartment on the first floor and that smoke from the apartment spread throughout to the other apartments.
YANKTON, SD
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota local news and weather. https://www.keloland.com

 https://www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy