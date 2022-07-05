ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashtabula County, OH

Drowning victim found in Ohio state park

By Matt Mathias, Brett Balicki
 2 days ago
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is currently investigating a drowning at Pymatuning State Park.

The female victim was recovered after the boat she was on reportedly drifted away. This left her in the water with a float.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. on July 2. Attempts to resuscitate were unsuccessful.

This investigation is ongoing. Identification will come from the Ashtabula County coroner.

ODNR reminds all swimmers to stay in designated areas at the beach or lake, exercise caution in murky waters and keep a close eye on children while they are in the water.

You can read more about swimming safety here.

Jeff Devore
2d ago

Was she wearing a lifejacket ? Article does not indicate this, only that the boat drifted away leaving her with a float which obviously was not enough. Prayers for the family, so sorry for your loss. 🙏

