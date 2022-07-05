UTEP receives $1.7 million gift from Hector and Gloria López Foundation to benefit 15 ‘López Scholars’

EL PASO, Texas -- The University of Texas at El Paso announced Tuesday a 1.7 million-dollar gift from the Hector and Gloria López Foundation to benefit 15 UTEP students to be selected prior to the Fall 2022 semester.

The Hector and Gloria López Foundation's first-ever grant, administered by the University of Texas Foundation, will provide 15 López Scholars with support for tuition and fees.

Other services included in the grant are mentoring, tutoring, paid internships, leadership development, and more. Recipients of the grant are eligible for support and other services for up to five years.

"UTEP stands out as an education leader in Texas. We selected UTEP because of its track record as a leading research university serving Latino students,” said Sergio Rodriguez, Hector and Gloria López Foundation President and CEO. Rodriguez is also the nephew of the late Hector and Gloria López.

UTEP's faculty population is 37 percent Hispanic, and its student population is 84 percent Hispanic. The institution is a founding member of the Alliance of Hispanic Serving Research Universities, and it received the 'Seal of Excelencia.'

“With its focus on Hispanic student success, the Hector and Gloria López Foundation is well aligned with UTEP’s mission to expand educational opportunities to underserved students,” said UTEP President Heather Wilson.

Those interested in applying must meet certain requirements. Applicants must be Hispanic, must demonstrate financial need, and must be the first in their family to attend college and live in and/or have graduated from a high school in El Paso, Austin, San Antonio, or communities in South Texas or the Rio Grande Valley.

There is no required additional application, nor a minimum GPA or SAT/ACT score.

“The fact that they are admitted is enough for us,” Rodriguez said. “We don’t need to put up another barrier in order to provide support.”