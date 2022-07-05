ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Backstage News On OVW’s Netflix Deal

By Kellie Haulotte
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere has been backstage news behind OVW’s (Ohio Valley Wrestling) deal with Netflix. It was first announced in May that OVW had a deal with the popular streaming service Netflix. According to a new report from Fightful Select,...

AEW Star Turns Down Darby Allin Handshake After Dynamite

When “AEW Dynamite” went off the air on television, it was with Jon Moxley celebrating the fact that he had just successfully defended the AEW Interim World Championship against Brody King, but for fans in the arena, that was not the end of the show. FITE TV shared...
Backstage Update On Zoey Stark’s Recovery And WWE NXT Return

“NXT” superstar Zoey Stark is expected to be back on television soon following her knee injury, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. While there was no timeframe provided for Stark’s return to the ring, it was noted that booking ideas have been discussed in regard to her comeback. Stark was most recently part of a tag team alongside Io Shirai — she last competed at “NXT’s” Halloween Havoc event in 2021, when she and Shirai dropped the “NXT” Women’s Tag Team Championship to Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne, aka Toxic Attraction — but Shirai is reportedly set to depart WWE, as her contract is set to expire soon and she has yet to put pen to paper on a new deal. Shirai has apparently expressed an interest in moving back to Japan, something that could take place as soon as August. If Shirai is indeed on her way out, a return for Stark could see her returning to singles action.
WINC Podcast (7/6): AEW Dynamite Review, More

Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar), Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykoderas), and Isa (@NYCDemonD1va) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:. To download the latest episodes of the Wrestling Inc. Podcast, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes. You can watch the episode below:. You can listen or download the episode...
Bianca Belair Encourages Fans To Respect WWE Stars’ Boundaries

WWE “Raw” Women’s Champion Bianca Belair was recently involved in a scary fan incident when someone ran up to her car while she was stopped at a red light, hoping for a picture, which understandably overstepped her boundaries. In an exclusive Wrestling Inc. interview with Nick Hausman,...
Did WWE NXT 2.0 The Great American Bash Deliver In Viewership?

The Great American Bash gave NXT a boost for its post-Fourth of July viewership. Wrestlenomics received the numbers for this week’s episode and it garnered an average audience of 593,000 viewers, an increase of 4% in total viewership from the previous week’s show or about 23,000 viewers. The program saw an average viewership of 157,000 and a 0.12 in the P18-49 demographic, a 6% boost from last week.
Did Raquel Rodriguez Know Liv Morgan Was Going To Cash In MITB?

WWE’s Money In The Bank event saw a huge surprise take place, as Liv Morgan cashed in to become the new “WWE SmackDown” Women’s Champion. Morgan’s fellow MITB competitor, Raquel Rodriguez, has admitted she “had no idea” that it was going to happen.
Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Results For 7/8

Before tonight’s NXT Great American Bash, WWE taped this Friday’s episode of “NXT Level Up.”. This week’s show featured matches with Myles Borne (who made his WWE debut on the June 17 episode of “Level Up”), Dante Chen, and Yulisa Leon. As noted, on...
Hip Hop Star Announced For Independent Pro Wrestling Show

A rapper got physical with wrestler Baron Black, and now a match is on between the two later this month. After Lil’ Scrappy gave “The Empbruh” a Rock Bottom at Black’s very own Battle Slam: Fight For ATL event down in Atlanta, Georgia, fans will be seeing hip-hop take on pro wrestling. Battle Slam: The Takeover is set to take place July 28 in Atlanta, and Black vs. Lil’ Scrappy will be one of the show’s headline clashes.
Shotzi Addresses Fans’ Concerns After Deleting Her Twitter Account

Just one day after posting a lengthy message to address criticism regarding the women’s Money In The Bank ladder match, “WWE SmackDown” Superstar Shotzi has decided to deactivate her Twitter account. The former “NXT” Women’s Tag Team Champion had been receiving negative comments in regards to a botched spot with Alexa Bliss during Sunday’s match, but that’s not the full reason for her deleting her Twitter profile, as we learned when Shotzi took to Instagram to update her fan base on the decision she has made.
News on Ticket Sales for Friday’s WWE SmackDown

This Friday night, WWE will broadcast SmackDown from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. There are 1,258 tickets left for the show after 7,358 were distributed, according to WrestleTix. Here is the current line-up for the show:. – Roman Reigns returns. – Ronda Rousey responds to Liv Morgan’s title win...
Triple H Comments On ‘Jacked’ Pat McAfee Extending His WWE Contract

You can count Triple H among those who are excited to hear the news that Pat McAfee has signed a multi-year contract extension with WWE. “Very few can transition from professional athletics to entertainment the way @PatMcAfeeShow has,” Triple H wrote in a post on Twitter. “In short, he ‘gets it’ & the authenticity he brings to his fans & the @WWE Universe is the same he brings to every facet of his life. A pleasure working with him. (Plus, he’s jacked!)”
Jim Ross Reacts to the 2022 AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV Event

Jim Ross discussed the 2022 AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV event on his podcast Grilling JR. “I thought that [Forbidden Door] was exceptional. It was long, that was maybe a negative for some people, but the talent worked their asses off and that, to me, is where it starts and ends. Great effort and preparation … We had a lot of show-stopping matches and a lot of matches where guys put on spots to raise their game. For example, the very unique Orange Cassidy, who is a gimmick guy, had a hell of a match with Will Ospreay, who’s a much better wrestler than is Orange Cassidy, but we saw Orange Cassidy could wrestle. He did the honors, he lost the match, so what? I just enjoyed the hell out of that show.”
KUSHIDA To Debut For Impact Wrestling At Derby City Rumble

KUSHIDA is coming to Impact Wrestling and will make his debut at Derby City Rumble. Impact announced on Thursday that the WWE NXT alumnus and NJPW star will debut for the company at the July 15th and 16th TV tapings in Louisville, Kentucky. In addition, Alex Shelley will battle his Motor City Machine Guns partner Chris Sabin at the show.
Jimmy Hart Names Something Andy Kaufman Loved To Do

Before there was Cyndi Lauper or Mr. T in WWE, there was Andy Kaufman down in Memphis, and Jimmy Hart was right in the fold. In a new interview with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman during WWE Money In The Bank weekend, Hart spoke about his relationship with the late, historic comedian, and it was Jerry “The King” Lawler who played a major role in the two’s connection.
Backstage Reaction To Pat McAfee Signing A New Deal With WWE

Pat McAfee started doing commentary for the SmackDown brand in April of 2021, and since then he’s made a big impression on the WWE Universe. It seems that WWE wants to keep him around as the company confirmed today that McAfee signed a multiyear extension when they posted the following announcement:
AEW Reportedly Pulled Jonathan Gresham From International Tour

The latest round of World Series Wrestling shows are currently ongoing, but one notable name won’t be there as planned. The promotion, based in Australia, is currently in the midst of the “Phoenix Rising” tour taking place in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney. Several prominent wrestlers from around the world are booked to appear, including talent from AEW, Impact Wrestling and Ring Of Honor, but the current Undisputed Ring of Honor Champion, Jonathan Gresham, is absent from the tour despite being booked, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The report claimed that Gresham was pulled by Tony Khan’s All Elite Wrestling, as the company required him to be in the United States for the build-up to the next ROH pay-per-view, Death Before Dishonor, scheduled for July 23. Gresham will reportedly be turning heel on tonight’s episode of “AEW Rampage.”
WWE NXT Star Gets A New Name And Gimmick

WWE NXT UK standout A-Kid had a brief run on “NXT 2.0.” in March, wrestling a pair of matches against Grayson Waller and KUSHIDA. He would also wrestle a Three-Way match against Cameron Grimes and Roderick Strong before disappearing from WWE TV. During his time away, A-Kid was...
Tony Khan Provides Update On Santana’s Injury

AEW is currently being hit with injury after injury after injury, with many of their top stars, including Bryan Danielson and CM Punk, having had to miss big shows like Forbidden Door and Blood and Guts. That last show saw the trend continue, as Blood and Guts participant Santana was prematurely removed from the cage after apparently blowing out his knee.
Backstage News On Which WWE Brand Liv Morgan Is Assigned To Internally

It may seem like a foregone conclusion, but it is reportedly now official. New “SmackDown” Women’s Champion Liv Morgan is moving from “Raw” to the home show of the title she’s now carrying. PWInsider reports Morgan has internally been shifted to the “SmackDown” roster....
Huge Update On Pat McAfee’s Longterm Future With WWE

Pat McAfee is hanging around a bit longer. WWE has announced that the color commentator for “WWE SmackDown” has signed a multiyear extension with the company. McAfee has been on the call since April 2021, when the former Indianapolis Colts punter joined the “SmackDown” brand after a brief stint as an PPV analyst and occasional wrestler and manager for “NXT.” No stranger to participating in storylines, McAfee is currently embroiled in a bitter rivalry with Happy Corbin, who attacked McAfee as WWE Money In The Bank came to a close, leading to McAfee attending UFC 276 in a neck brace. The two men will face each other at WWE SummerSlam on July 30th.
