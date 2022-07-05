Backstage News On OVW’s Netflix Deal

“NXT” superstar Zoey Stark is expected to be back on television soon following her knee injury, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. While there was no timeframe provided for Stark’s return to the ring, it was noted that booking ideas have been discussed in regard to her comeback. Stark was most recently part of a tag team alongside Io Shirai — she last competed at “NXT’s” Halloween Havoc event in 2021, when she and Shirai dropped the “NXT” Women’s Tag Team Championship to Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne, aka Toxic Attraction — but Shirai is reportedly set to depart WWE, as her contract is set to expire soon and she has yet to put pen to paper on a new deal. Shirai has apparently expressed an interest in moving back to Japan, something that could take place as soon as August. If Shirai is indeed on her way out, a return for Stark could see her returning to singles action.

WWE ・ 3 HOURS AGO