LeBron James is often accused of having created superteams to win, with many pointing to his decision to join Miami in 2010 as a moment that changed the league for the worse. James has become the face of the player empowerment era and when Kevin Durant made his move to the Golden State Warriors, for example, some said it was thanks to the precedent James had set with Wade and Bosh.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO