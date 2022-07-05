ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buccaneers' Mike Evans aiming to be a Pro Football Hall of Famer: 'Why not?'

By Jordan Dajani
CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Evans has been one of the best wide receivers in the NFL ever since he entered the league in 2014. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout has gone over 1,000 receiving yards in each of his eight NFL seasons, which is an NFL record, and has been a consistent presence on...

