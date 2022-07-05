ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, IA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Dickinson by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 18:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Ida, O'Brien, Plymouth, Woodbury by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 12:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Clay; Ida; O'Brien; Plymouth; Woodbury CONDITIONS FAVORABLE FOR ISOLATED FUNNEL CLOUDS THIS AFTERNOON As isolated showers and thunderstorms form along a weak boundary, situated across northwest Iowa and extreme northeast Nebraska, brief funnel clouds may be produced mainly during the development phase of the showers and thunderstorms. Any funnel clouds that develop are expected to be weak and not touch the ground. However, if you feel your safety is threatened, please seek shelter.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Audubon, Black Hawk, Boone, Bremer, Butler, Calhoun by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 12:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adair; Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Dallas; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Poweshiek; Sac; Story; Tama; Warren; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright CONDITIONS ARE FAVORABLE FOR FUNNEL CLOUDS Current atmospheric conditions support the development of funnel clouds. Usually, these funnel clouds can form from showers and weak thunderstorms. These funnels are normally brief, drop only a few hundred feet from the cloud base, and rarely become a tornado or cause damage. However, if one is spotted, please immediately report it to the National Weather Service. If a tornado warning would become necessary, take appropriate action.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

NWS confirms tornado touched down in northern Iowa on Tuesday

EMMET COUNTY, Iowa — Tuesday's derecho produced a tornado in northern Iowa, the National Weather Service in Des Moines has confirmed. The tornado touched down in Emmet County. It's rated as an EF-0. The tornado traveled 1.6 miles. Its path had a max width of 50 yards. The estimated...
EMMET COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Ida, Lyon, Monona by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 13:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Clay; Dickinson; Ida; Lyon; Monona; O'Brien; Osceola; Plymouth; Sioux; Woodbury SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 437 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BUENA VISTA CHEROKEE CLAY DICKINSON IDA LYON MONONA O`BRIEN OSCEOLA PLYMOUTH SIOUX WOODBURY
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
kilrradio.com

Tornado Briefly Touches Down West of Estherville During Severe Weather Outbreak

(Estherville)--A line of severe storms packing heavy rain and winds of up to 70 mph moved across northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota late Tuesday afternoon and evening. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for Emmet, Clay, Dickinson, Kossuth and Palo Alto counties in northwest Iowa and Jackson and Martin counties in southwest Minnesota.
ESTHERVILLE, IA
kicdam.com

Drought Continues To Expand In Parts of Northwest Iowa

Washington, DC (KICD) — The weekly draught monitor from USDA does NOT reflect the 2 inches of rain much of our region received Tuesday. The latest map released this morning shows 7 of the counties in the KICD Broadcast area having certain degrees of draught, and all of Osceola and Dickinson Counties now D-0 “abnormally dry.”
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Derecho leaves some crops in Kossuth County flattened

ALGONA, Iowa — Storms which rolled across Iowa Tuesday did some damage around Algona and in northern Kossuth County. The high winds downed branches all over town. One giant branch landed on the car of Brian Wilson, News Director at KLGA. The branch damaged his car so bad it wasn’t able to be driven. Charissa Mueller, […]
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
kicdam.com

Serious Injuries Reported in O’Brien County Crash

Calumet, IA (KICD)– A rollover crash in O’Brien County early Tuesday morning sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries. 21-year-old Avery Bush of Hartley was northbound on Highway 59 near Calumet when the vehicle is believed to have crossed the center line and started to enter the ditch when Bush overcorrected causing the vehicle to then roll over into the opposite coming to a rest on its top.
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Tuesday night storm damage destroys truck in Iowa

ALGONA, Iowa — The KCCI Storm Team 8 crew was near Algona on Tuesday night in far north central Iowa. Footage of a tree that fell onto a man's truck in that area can be seen in the video above. The owner of the truck spoke about the damage...
ALGONA, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Plymouth Co. Sheriff identifies man killed in Thursday accident

LE MARS, Iowa — The Plymouth County Sheriff is identifying the man killed in an accident early Thursday morning near Le mars. The Sheriff says that 46-year-old Matthew Howell was killed after losing control of his vehicle on K64, five miles east of Le Mars on Thursday. Howell's car...
LE MARS, IA
kiwaradio.com

One Dead After Crash Near Le Mars

UPDATE: Authorities have released the name of the victim. According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was 46-year-old Matthew P. Howell of Le Mars. *************************************************************. Original story, posted Jul 7, 2022 at 2:32 p.m.:. Le Mars, Iowa — One person is dead as the result of a...
LE MARS, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Body of Man Who Drowned in North Twin Lake Recovered

The body of a man who drowned in Calhoun County's North Twin Lake was recovered on Tuesday. According to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, the body of 26-year-old Pablo Arcos Alvaro of Rockwell City was located by a member of the Buena Vista County Dive team shortly before noon on Tuesday.
CALHOUN COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Hartley Man Taken To Hospital After Calumet Area Accident

Calumet, Iowa — A Hartley man was taken to the hospital after an accident at Calumet early on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 2:10 a.m., 21-year-old Avery Bush of Hartley was driving a 2003 Ford pickup northbound on Highway 59, at the southeast corner of Calumet.
CALUMET, IA
kiwaradio.com

Rural Orange City Home Sustains Extensive Damage In Saturday Fire

Orange City, Iowa — A house received major damage, possibly totaling the home in a fire on Saturday, July 2, 2022, near Orange City. According to Orange City Fire Chief Denny Vander Wel, at about 12:50 p.m., the Orange City Fire Department was called to the report of a house fire at 4108 Jay Avenue, three miles north of Orange City and a mile east.
ORANGE CITY, IA
more1049.com

Three Charged In Storm Lake Animal Cruelty Case

Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Three people have been charged in a Storm Lake animal cruelty case we first told you about last week. 61-year-old Juana Munoz, 31-year-old Veronica Lopez-Munoz and 25-year-old Mayra Lopez-Munoz were all charged with two counts of animal neglect0 causing injury or death and one count of animal neglect without serious injury.
STORM LAKE, IA
kscj.com

VICTIMS IDENTIFIED IN HOUSE EXPLOSION

THE IDA COUNTY SHERIFF HAS IDENTIFIED THE THREE ADULTS INJURED IN WEDNESDAY’S EXPLOSION AND FIRE AT A HOUSE NEAR BATTLE CREEK, IOWA. THE SHERIFF SAYS 42-YEAR-OLD JEREMY BRUNING, 68-YEAR-OLD SANDRA KAY JEPSEN AND 46-YEAR-OLD JOEL STAPLETON WERE THE VICTIMS INSIDE THE HOUSE LOCATED AT 2362 CARRIAGE AVENUE WHEN THE EXPLOSION OCCURRED.
IDA COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Man’s Weekend Drowning In NW Iowa Is Under Investigation

(Sioux Center, IA) — The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning in a pond north of Rock Valley. Sioux County Communications received a 911 call Monday reporting a male was swimming in the pond when he went underwater and did not resurface. Bystanders along with emergency responders located the male after some time and removed him from the water where life-saving measures were attempted. He was flown directly from the area to a Sioux Falls hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
kscj.com

ROCK VALLEY DROWNING VICTIM IDENTIFIED

THE SIOUX COUNTY SHERIFF HAS RELEASED THE NAME OF THE DROWNING VICTIM FROM THE INCIDENT THAT OCCURRED ON MONDAY. 19-YEAR-OLD ALDO TOMAS-DELEON OF ROCK VALLEY WAS SWIMMING AT THE GROENEWEG POND ALONG 290TH STREET, A MILE NORTH OF ROCK VALLEY, WHEN HE WENT UNDERWATER JUST BEFORE 4 P.M. DELEON DID...
ROCK VALLEY, IA

