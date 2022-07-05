Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alamance, Guilford, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 12:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Franklin; Henry A cluster of strong thunderstorm with heavy rainfall will impact portions of Henry and south central Franklin Counties as well as the City of Martinsville through 300 PM EDT At 208 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Oak Level, or near Bassett. This storm was showing very little movement. HAZARD...Heavy Rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT... Localized flooding is possible in poor drainage and low- lying areas. Locations impacted include Martinsville Spencer Bassett Axton Sydnorsville Snow Creek and Leatherwood. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA ・ 1 HOUR AGO