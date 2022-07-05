ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summers County, WV

Virginia man arrested in Summers County

By REBECCA STALNAKER
 2 days ago

Hinton WV (Hinton News) A Virginia man was arrested in Summers County on Friday, July 1. The individual, George Everett Treadway Jr., is facing multiple charges, including domestic battery and transport of a controlled substance into the state. According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to a complaint of a domestic altercation. The responding officer received advisement that Treadway had left the scene in his vehicle. Before reaching the residence, the officer spotted Treadway and performed a traffic stop. The officer notes that he could smell the distinct scent of fresh marijuana emanating from inside the vehicle. According to the criminal complaint, the officer performed a probable cause search. In the criminal complaint, the officer states that he located over 250 grams of marijuana during the search. Additionally, the officer found ballistic body armor, multiple loaded firearms and hundreds of rounds of various ammunition types. The criminal complaint notes that Treadway stated he had grown the marijuana at his Virginia residence and had brought it into the state from there. The victims of the alleged domestic altercation were asked to come to the area of the traffic stop. After they arrived, the officer took their statements. They described Treadway's alleged actions that led to the initial 911 call. According to the criminal complaint, he attacked one of the victims while making statements such as "I will kill you," followed by derogatory names. At the time of writing, Treadway is residing in Southern Regional Jail on a $27,000 bond. He is facing multiple charges.

The post Virginia man arrested in Summers County appeared first on The Hinton News .

cowboystatedaily.com

Prisoner Transferred To Virginia Sues Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A man convicted in Wyoming of second-degree murder is suing the state, alleging mistreatment at the hands of his jailers in Virginia. Charles Kenzell Carter, in a 34-page hand-written complaint filed with U.S. District Court, is suing the Wyoming Department of...
WYOMING STATE
WBOY 12 News

1 person flown to hospital in Harrison County wreck

MOUNT CLARE, W.Va. – One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Harrison County. The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Thursday, along Route 20 in Mount Clare, according to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center. According to a 911 official, a Healthnet helicopter flew one person to...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WHSV

Police release name of man who died in Raleigh County officer-involved shooting

UPDATE: WVVA News has received a statement from W.Va. State Police Capt. R.A. Maddy revealing the name of the man killed in Wednesday’s officer-involved shooting:. “The West Virginia State Police investigation continues into the officer involved shooting that occurred on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 in Bradley, West Virginia. The suspect has been positively identified as Matthew Scott Jones, 36 of Culpepper, Virginia. At this time no further information will be released. The investigation remains active and ongoing.”
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WBOY

Police chase ends in shootout near Beckley

UPDATE (July 6, 2022, 1:57 p.m.) — According to 59News’s crews on the scene, all roads are opened and the scene is now cleared. UPDATE (July 6, 2022, 12 p.m.) — Following a street closure between Crossroads mall and Route 19 in Bradley a chase began in Raleigh County, proceeded to Fayette County, and finally ended in Raleigh County near Buffalo Wild Wings.
BECKLEY, WV
News and information for Hinton West Virginia and surrounding communities in Summers and Greenbrier Counties.

