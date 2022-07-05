(Hinton News) A Virginia man was arrested in Summers County on Friday, July 1. The individual, George Everett Treadway Jr., is facing multiple charges, including domestic battery and transport of a controlled substance into the state. According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to a complaint of a domestic altercation. The responding officer received advisement that Treadway had left the scene in his vehicle. Before reaching the residence, the officer spotted Treadway and performed a traffic stop. The officer notes that he could smell the distinct scent of fresh marijuana emanating from inside the vehicle. According to the criminal complaint, the officer performed a probable cause search. In the criminal complaint, the officer states that he located over 250 grams of marijuana during the search. Additionally, the officer found ballistic body armor, multiple loaded firearms and hundreds of rounds of various ammunition types. The criminal complaint notes that Treadway stated he had grown the marijuana at his Virginia residence and had brought it into the state from there. The victims of the alleged domestic altercation were asked to come to the area of the traffic stop. After they arrived, the officer took their statements. They described Treadway's alleged actions that led to the initial 911 call. According to the criminal complaint, he attacked one of the victims while making statements such as "I will kill you," followed by derogatory names. At the time of writing, Treadway is residing in Southern Regional Jail on a $27,000 bond. He is facing multiple charges.

The post Virginia man arrested in Summers County appeared first on The Hinton News .