Did you know that Houston is the only large city in America that has recorded more than 100 days a year of temperatures over 100 degrees? This past June, temperatures at both Hobby and Bush airports hit temperatures above 100 degrees for the first time in recorded history. Even native Houstonians are having to find creative ways to enjoy the hottest months of the year outside of our current norms and traditions.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO