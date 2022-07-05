ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

‘Definitely a team effort.’ Norwalk lieutenant recounts rescue of suicidal man from I-95 overpass

By Marissa Alter
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08cDwU_0gVmrOrX00

A Norwalk police lieutenant called the rescue of a distraught man, who was on the precipice of jumping to his death over the holiday weekend, “definitely a team effort.”

It happened on the East Avenue Bridgeport over Interstate 95 Sunday night after a 911 call at 10:33 p.m.

“We received a call very quickly due to some pedestrians who were walking on the bridge from the fireworks,” said Lt. Marc Lepore, supervisor of the department’s Crisis Negotiation Team.

Lepore said patrol officers were first on the scene.

“He was in a very dangerous position. He was over the highway fence on the highway side, standing on a piece of metal,” Lepore explained.

He told News 12 the officers immediately accessed the situation and realized they couldn't sit back and wait for negotiators because “that’s giving him a window to hurt himself.”

Instead, one officer was able to grab onto the man's shirt through the fence while another spoke to him, trying to keep him calm, according to Lepore. He applauded how they didn’t hesitate to act. Lepore and other crisis negotiation officers arrived soon after and continued to talk to the man and distract him while coming up with a plan. Lepore said officers worked together by standing on police cruisers and lifting each other up to get a better hold of the man over the fence, then using leverage.

“We were able to get him up and over the fence, probably six-to-eight officers,” Lepore recalled.

Paramedics then arrived, and the man willingly went with them for further treatment.

“Everything happened very fast, but since our patrol division did such a great job, we were able to bring it to a good conclusion very quickly,” Lepore told News 12.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 1-800-273-TALK (8255) to be connected to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline or visit SuicidePreventionLifeline.org/Talk-To-Someone-Now . Support is free, confidential, and available 24/7.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Norwalk teacher arrested for risk of injury to student

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A middle school teacher in Norwalk was arrested for risk of injury to a student following an incident last year, police said. According to the Norwalk Police Department, 61-year-old York Mario of Orange was reported for mistreatment towards a student at West Rocks Middle School. Following an investigation, police found that […]
NORWALK, CT
i95 ROCK

Wild Video Makes Rounds of Brookfield Suspect Ramming a Police Vehicle

Back in April of 2022 you couldn't go anywhere in Brookfield, CT without talking about Hannah Casperson. The 25-year old Casperson is from Brookfield, and on (4/3/22) police say she led them on a lengthy police chase that ended in a wreck. I published pictures of the wreck, I'd received from Ethan and Lou Show listeners, days after the police chase took place. At the time of the incident, Casperson was wanted by police for her alleged role in vehicle break-ins and robberies in Wolcott.
BROOKFIELD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norwalk, CT
Local
Connecticut Accidents
City
Bridgeport, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Norwalk, CT
Accidents
Norwalk, CT
Crime & Safety
WTNH

Two dogs die in North Haven house fire

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Two dogs died due to a house fire in North Haven on Thursday night, according to officials. The North Haven Fire Department and police units said they were dispatched to a structure fire on Hidden Pond Drive just before 10 p.m. on Thursday night. Neighbors had called 911 reporting a […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 95#Suicidal#Accident#I 95
WTNH

Fiery crash closes I-95 South in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – The southbound side of I-95 in Fairfield between exits 22 and 23 was partially shut down due to a tractor-trailer crash and fire Friday morning. Around 3 a.m., the Fairfield Fire Department said it was dispatched to a report of a two-vehicle crash near exit 22 on I-95 South. Once on […]
FAIRFIELD, CT
New Haven Independent

HSC Graduate Dies After Fair Haven Shooting

A 17-year-old New Havener named John Tubac died on Thursday — four days after he was shot and injured in Fair Haven, and less than a month after he graduated from High School in the Community. City police spokesperson Scott Shumway announced Tubac’s death in an email press release...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crews Rescue Boaters After Crash on Candlewood Lake in Sherman

Sherman firefighters conducted a boat rescue after two vessels crashed on Candlewood Lake in Sherman Thursday evening. Crews said they were called to the lake in the area of Chicken Rock at about 7:15 p.m. Initial reports indicated that there was a boat in distress with people in the water.
SHERMAN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

News 12

89K+
Followers
30K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy