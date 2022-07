There is an exhibition at the Ships of the Sea Museum in Savannah called Rising to the Surface. And no, it's not about submarines. This collection of artifacts, photographs, and maritime objects has to do with the disaster of June 14, 1838, a ship engineer's carelessness causing the boiler to explode, and the subsequent sinking 30 miles off the North Carolina coast of the SS Pulaski en route from Savannah to Baltimore with 200 passengers and crew aboard.

