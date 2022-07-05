ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Warner, Rubio callfor investigation into TikTok in light of new revelations about Chinese Communist Party’s potential access to U.S. data

By Warner Press Office
Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON – On July 5, 2022, Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Mark R. Warner (D-VA) and Vice-Chairman Marco Rubio (R-FL) urged the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to formally investigate TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance. The call comes in response to recent reports that the social media platform has permitted...

