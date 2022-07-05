Warner, Rubio callfor investigation into TikTok in light of new revelations about Chinese Communist Party’s potential access to U.S. data

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last week, when it emerged that a hacker calling himself “China Dan” was offering to auction off the personal information of a billion Chinese citizens for the price of a souped-up Tesla, global data experts were quick to fault the carelessness of the Shanghai police department. But the report highlighted a broader weakness: China is acutely vulnerable to theft of confidential data. The problem isn’t just that data managers at a single municipal agency, albeit a large one, dropped their guard; rather, it’s that Chinese government officials at almost every level now collect such granular details about their countrymen on such a vast scale that efforts to protect that all that information simply can’t keep up.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 HOURS AGO