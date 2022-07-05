80-year-old kayaker found safe after missing for hours in Clarksville on 4th of July

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An 80-year-old kayaker was found safe yesterday in Clarksville after she didn’t return home after dark.

News 2 spoke to Jim Eley with Clarksville Fire Rescue who said around 10 p.m., the kayakers daughter called 911 after she couldn’t reach her mother on the river.

“They talked for a few minutes, then that’s when the phone dropped and that’s when she called 911,” Eley said.

Eley said all hands were on deck searching for the kayaker and a friend on the West Fork Red River.

He said the daughter’s “Find my Friends” app was a crucial part in finding the kayakers.

“Any bit of information we can get in those situations is vital; it can turn a two-hour rescue recovery into a few minutes, and that’s what happened last night,” Eley said.

Eley said the iPhone app helped pinpoint the kayakers and cut the search time in half.

Despite an unnerving Fourth of July situation, he said both kayakers were found unharmed.

