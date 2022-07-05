ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

'Literally tortured': Man who found dead dog on street wants answers

By Jessica Hart
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SGqUt_0gVmqN1100

A Tri-State man is searching for answers after he found a dead dog on his driveway Sunday night.

Ron Singleton was driving home when he noticed something on his property.

“I saw something really large in the bag — I actually thought it was insulation for an attic," Singleton said. "When I pulled up and got out of the car ... I can see it’s an animal and by the size of it I thought it was a pig, but when I came up to I could see it was a dog."

He noted the dog's head was wrapped in a plastic bag and patches of fur were torn off.

“It was hog tied and had wire wrapped around, I couldn’t even see where all the wire went, it looked like it got wrapped around his neck,” he said. “The dog was tortured, literally tortured.”

Singleton said he wants the person responsible to be held accountable.

"I want to know who did it," he said. "I think they need to be locked up, they need to go to jail."

Singleton has two dogs and said it’s difficult to imagine how someone could do this to a dog.

“When you see something like that you wonder who would do something like that, what kind of person would do that, it’s just a shame,” Singleton said. “I can only imagine what the dog was going through, you know if you put yourself in the place of the animal you’re talking about that is just the horrible part, the horrifying part.”

He noted the person or people responsible didn’t have to hurt the dog. Singleton said they could have dropped the dog off at a shelter or found it a new home. He doesn’t like the thought of the dog being euthanized but said that would be more humane.

“One thing about a dog is no matter what kind of day you had, how angry you are, or upset, there always happy to see you,” he said.

If you have any information about this incident call Cincinnati Animal CARE .

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Delaware Gazette

Father, son found dead inside home

An investigation is ongoing after a father and son were found dead from gunshot wounds at a home in Liberty Township Wednesday. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies responded to a call shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday to investigate a possible homicide on Creighton Drive in Powell. The office reported that when deputies and detectives arrived to the Wedgewood Park home in Liberty Township, they made the discovery of two deceased males: Jon Stevenson, 57, and his son, Adam Stevenson, 14.
POWELL, OH
Fox 19

Police: 15-year-old used stolen gun to shoot boy, 14

READING, Ohio (WXIX) - A months-long investigation into the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy yielded a criminal charge Thursday, according to Reading Police Det. Eric Leininger. Police found the 14-year-old, who has not been named, shot at his home in Arlington Heights on Olden Avenue on Jan. 17. EMS...
READING, OH
Fox 19

Forest Park man convicted in wife’s stabbing death

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County man pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of his wife, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters announced Thursday. As part of the plea agreement, Wilford Jenkins III, 39, will serve 20 years in prison, Deters...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Avondale, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
Fox 19

Hamilton County inmate who used bedsheets to escape back in custody

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County inmate who escaped Sunday is back in custody, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said early Thursday evening. Patrick Thomas, 32, escaped from the Talbert House around 5:30 p.m. Sunday by tunneling through drywall and using bedsheets to rappel from a third-story window, according to Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Police: Man found shot to death in Mt. Airy Forest

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is dead Thursday after police found him shot on West Fork Road in Mt. Airy Forest. It happened shortly before 2:42 p.m. Responding officers found 28-year-old Melvin Rountree shot at least once. EMS declared Rountree dead at the scene. The homicide investigation is ongoing. Anyone...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police searching for three missing runaway teenagers

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are searching for three missing runaway teenagers. Police said Albert Ford, 14, left home in the Westwood area and refused to return. He was last seen on Jun 28 around 3:30 p.m. Police said family told them he has left in the past to be with his biological father.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Singleton
Fox 19

Cincinnati man who hid fentanyl in teddy bear sentenced to prison

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man has been sentenced to prison for dealing drugs out of an apartment where children lived, according to US Attorney Kenneth Parker. Bryce Hodges, 34, was sentenced to 230 months. He also illegally possessed firearms. A joint investigation began in Jan. 2021 where agents made...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

16-year-old dead in Butler County crash

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A 16-year-old Colerain boy is dead after a crash Wednesday, according to the Fairfield Township Police Department. It happened shortly before 4:16 p.m. in the 7400 block of River Road between US-27 and Georgetown Road. (See map below) The teen was driving a 2009 Toyota Corolla...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sanitation#Pig#Animal Care
WLWT 5

2 firefighters injured battling a house fire in Linwood

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati firefighters responded to reports of a house fire in Linwood on Thursday. According to officials, upon arrival, crews identified heavy smoke emitting from a three-story, two-family residence on Hutton Street. Firefighters were able to contain the bulk of the fire to the second and third floors...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police close road following massive watermain break in Avondale

CINCINNATI — A massive watermain break is causing major problems in Avondale Friday morning. A watermain break next to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center is tearing up pavement and flooding a nearby parking garage. Police have closed Eden Avenue between Goodman Street and Panzeca Way. It is unknown...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man survives falling tree at Loveland mobile home

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Loveland couple was forced out of their home Wednesday after a massive tree fell onto their mobile home on Redbird Drive. Ethan Glessner and Destinee Gresham say they feel lucky to be alive after Glessner was knocked unconscious when the tree fell. Glessner still...
LOVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLWT 5

Police: Teen dies after head-on collision with semi-truck on River Road

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Police are investigating a crash that left one teenager dead Wednesday. According to the Fairfield Township Police Department, just after 4 p.m. officers responded to a two-car crash with an entrapment in the 7400-block of River Road. Upon arrival to the scene, Fairfield firefighters discovered a...
FAIRFIELD, OH
Fox 19

Police: Woman arrested for alleged assault of couple at The Banks

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 18-year-old woman is under arrest in connection with the alleged assault of a local couple at The Banks over the weekend. Faith Parker, of Mt. Healthy, is charged with assault and disorderly conduct. Police say in court documents she was “highly intoxicated” while fighting at The Banks DORA and that she punched a victim in the face several times.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy