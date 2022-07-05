'Literally tortured': Man who found dead dog on street wants answers

A Tri-State man is searching for answers after he found a dead dog on his driveway Sunday night.

Ron Singleton was driving home when he noticed something on his property.

“I saw something really large in the bag — I actually thought it was insulation for an attic," Singleton said. "When I pulled up and got out of the car ... I can see it’s an animal and by the size of it I thought it was a pig, but when I came up to I could see it was a dog."

He noted the dog's head was wrapped in a plastic bag and patches of fur were torn off.

“It was hog tied and had wire wrapped around, I couldn’t even see where all the wire went, it looked like it got wrapped around his neck,” he said. “The dog was tortured, literally tortured.”

Singleton said he wants the person responsible to be held accountable.

"I want to know who did it," he said. "I think they need to be locked up, they need to go to jail."

Singleton has two dogs and said it’s difficult to imagine how someone could do this to a dog.

“When you see something like that you wonder who would do something like that, what kind of person would do that, it’s just a shame,” Singleton said. “I can only imagine what the dog was going through, you know if you put yourself in the place of the animal you’re talking about that is just the horrible part, the horrifying part.”

He noted the person or people responsible didn’t have to hurt the dog. Singleton said they could have dropped the dog off at a shelter or found it a new home. He doesn’t like the thought of the dog being euthanized but said that would be more humane.

“One thing about a dog is no matter what kind of day you had, how angry you are, or upset, there always happy to see you,” he said.

If you have any information about this incident call Cincinnati Animal CARE .