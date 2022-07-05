POLICE LOG: 7-6-2022

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Shawn Garner , 29, of 2 Washburn St., was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a police officer and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon at 12:42 a.m. Tuesday.

Steeve Milice , 30, was charged on a warrant for larceny under $1200, assault and battery and receiving stolen property, as well as arrested and charged on a new charge for assault and battery on a police officer at 2:47 a.m. Monday.

Accidents

A report of a hit-and-run accident at 8:48 p.m. Monday at 268 Essex St.

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injury at 4:15 a.m. Tuesday at 179 Commercial St.; at 8:21 a.m. Tuesday at 882 Western Ave.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 6:47 p.m. Monday at 200 Essex St.; at 4:15 a.m. Tuesday at 535 Lynnway; at 8:20 a.m. Tuesday at Burns Street and Western Avenue; at 8:25 a.m. Tuesday at Chestnut Street and Rand Street; at 9:16 a.m. Tuesday at 50 Western Ave.; at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday at 95 Union St.; at 1:03 p.m. Tuesday at Rockingham Street and Western Avenue; at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at 90 Green St.; at 2:47 p.m. Tuesday at 225 Boston St.

Assaults

A report of an assault and battery at 8:23 p.m. Monday at 119 Lewis St. #16; at 8:35 p.m. in the hallway of 119 Lewis St.

A report of an assault at 3:21 p.m. Tuesday at 3 Kingsley Terrace #12.

Trespassing

A report of trespassing at 11:55 p.m. Monday at 104 Newhall St.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism to a motor vehicle at 5:05 a.m. Tuesday at 218 Curwin Circle.

A report of vandalism at 2:41 p.m. Monday at 30 Estes St.

Breaking and entering

A report of a past breaking and entering of a motor vehicle at 6:15 a.m. Tuesday at 17 Tacoma St.; at 10:33 a.m. Tuesday at 5 Hamilton Ave. #3.

Theft

A report of larceny at 11:41 a.m. Tuesday at 51 Green St.; at 1:18 p.m. Tuesday at 17 Tacoma St. #1.

A report of a con/scam at 11:59 a.m. Tuesday at 147 Washington St.; at 1:28 p.m. Tuesday at 51 Michigan Ave.; at 4:11 p.m. Tuesday at 263 Essex St. #302.

The post POLICE LOG: 7-6-2022 appeared first on Itemlive .