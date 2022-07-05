ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Water safety tips; spots to swim with a lifeguard on duty in Sonoma County

By ALANA MINKLER THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aUVyd_0gVmorYX00

After two drownings in Lake Berryessa within one week, parks officials are urging visitors to follow key water safety tips when it comes to swimming in Sonoma County lakes and rivers.

At Lake Sonoma, no lifeguards are on duty and swimming is at your own risk, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Water levels at Lake Sonoma are also subject to change “on a daily or even hourly basis,” according to their website.

To protect visitors, signs around the lake say “no jumping from rocks or trees” because when the human-made lake was formed, trees were not removed from the area, making for a dangerous lakebed to land on.

At the Sonoma County Regional Parks, some swimming destinations are staffed by lifeguards.

Even though a nationwide lifeguard shortage has made recruiting difficult for the regional parks, “we are staffed up for the summer,” said Meda Freeman, a spokesperson for the Sonoma County Regional Parks.

The Healdsburg Veterans Memorial Beach has lifeguards stationed throughout the summer, Freeman said.

Though no swimming is allowed in most of Spring Lake, the Spring Lake swimming lagoon is staffed by lifeguards every day throughout the summer.

The lagoon is open for free swimming from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Life vests, or personal flotation devices, are also available to use for free.

The Russian River beaches, such as Steelhead Beach and Sunset Beach, don’t have lifeguards stationed permanently, but on weekends lifeguard patrols roam the river, Freeman said.

Free life vests are also available for use along the river, where they hang on stands on the beaches.

“Everyone is encouraged to take a life vest for the day,” Freeman said. “It’s free, and then you can leave it back on one of the stands when you’re done.”

Regional Park beaches along the Sonoma Coast are not patrolled by lifeguards, according to their website. Swimming or wading in the ocean is not advised due to powerful waves and currents, except for Doran Regional Park.

The California State Parks urges the public to always wear a life jacket, said Public Information Officer Adeline Yee. Wearing them is the number one way to increase chances of survival during an accident, she added.

“Water-related accidents can happen suddenly and rapidly,” Yee said. “Make sure you and your loved ones wear properly fitting, U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets.”

The state parks also advises people to supervise children at all times by appointing a designated “water watcher,” taking turns with other adults, Yee said. Do not assume that someone is watching your children, she added.

Knowing your limits is also crucial.

“Swimming in a lake, ocean or river is different from swimming in a pool,” Yee said.

The four main causes of drowning, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, is not wearing a life jacket, using alcohol and/or drugs, poor to no swimming ability and hypothermia.

Officials urge that if someone is in distress, seek help from a lifeguard or call 9-1-1 if one isn’t available.

More state park safety tips can be found at www.parks.ca.gov/SafetyTips.

Swimming lessons through the Sonoma County Regional Parks can be found at parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov/play/swimming/water-safety.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.

Comments / 0

Related
sonomacountygazette.com

Ultimate Sonoma County ice cream guide

Nothing says summer in Sonoma County like sweet, cool ice cream. We’re lucky enough to live in an area where local shops make their ice cream with milk that comes from cows we cycle and drive by on the regular. Whether you’re celebrating a baseball game win, going on...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
lakecountybloom.com

Lake County Diamonds: Our Unique Gemstone

Dispersed across many of our fields and along roadsides are sparkling Lake County diamonds. They glitter and gleam after a nice rain shower, just begging to be picked up, collected, displayed or even faceted into jewelry. In fact, some local jewelers will facet the diamonds for you to wear. Usually clear, Lake County diamond specimens are sometimes lavender or reddish in color. These beauties, not true diamonds, are considered semi-precious stones, having a rating of 7.8 to 8 on the Moh’s Scale of Hardness. Real diamonds rate a 10. These gems played a part in Lake County history in Pomo mythology, and were used in some Indigenous burial ceremonies. Later on, the diamonds were mined for industrial purposes. The Lake County Museum says, “Lake County diamonds were called “Moon Tears” because they are supposed to be the tears the Moon shed when she fell in love with a young Pomo Chieftain, and her brother, the Sun made her go back into the sky. Lake County Diamonds were placed on burial mounds by some tribes to protect the spirits of the newly departed from evil spirits or demons, who love the darkness and when they saw the ‘moon tears’ would think the moon was shining and go away.”
LAKE COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Beer theme park in Napa County sparks fears, but may just be stunt

NAPA, Calif. - A 136-acre beer-powered theme park is coming to California wine country if a popular brewery is to be believed. Napa County officials, however, believe the claims that a rollercoaster made of beer barrels, a wave pool filled with 130,000 gallons of an IPA and a concert stage are nothing but an elaborate publicity stunt.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Swimmer run over by boat in California's Tomales Bay in critical condition

A California swimmer is in critical condition after being run over by a boat in Tomales Bay, a narrow inlet in Marin County, on July 4, officials said. First responders arrived at the scene of the incident at 3:30 p.m. and administered CPR to the man, the California Highway Patrol's Golden Gate Division Air Operations said in a news update on Facebook. Firefighters "successfully regained pulses" on the swimmer and he was taken by helicopter to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, where he was treated by a trauma team, CHP said. The boat's operator brought the injured swimmer back to shore, said Bret McTigue, a spokesperson for the Marin County Fire Department.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sonoma County, CA
Government
County
Sonoma County, CA
City
Sunset Beach, CA
Local
California Government
City
Sonoma, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

How is the drought affecting Sonoma County?

Sonoma County officials and environmental leaders will present an update on the drought and its impacts on Sonoma County during a virtual town hall meeting at 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022, the third in its series of monthly public forums on the drought. Hosted by Sonoma County Supervisor...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Is Roseland’s “NeighborWood” becoming a scary place?

“It looks like a bomb hit here!” exclaimed Doug, a longtime Roseland resident volunteering to help clean up the Roseland NeighborWood on Saturday, June 11. He and other local volunteers had responded to the city of Santa Rosa's call for helpers to come to Southwest Community Park on the southern edge of Roseland for a “community cleanup” event. Put on by the city once a month in a different park in the city; this was the first time in local memory that the city staff had come out to Roseland.
SANTA ROSA, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Sonoma County Gazette Pet of the Month: Meet Mojo

Likes: Sleeping in laps. At least seven times a day. Watching the many birds at the feeds in the front and back yards. I would like to nominate my cat, Mojo, for pet of the month in the Gazette. When I was a volunteer at the Humane Society I found...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifeguards#Swimming#Water Safety#Lake Sonoma#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do
mendofever.com

Wildland Fire Burning East of Geyserville

Scanner traffic indicates that a wildland fire is burning near Geyserville in Northern Sonoma County. The fire is located near the 40000 block of Wickersham Road in Geyserville. The latest reports from the Incident Commander describe the “Merlin Fire” as two acres in size burning in grass encroaching on timber....
GEYSERVILLE, CA
KRCB 104.9

Displacement, loss of rural lifestyle are top fears as Sonoma County launches search for thousands of building sites

Rural aspects of the county would be plowed under, and those on the margins need protection from displacement were among the main themes as officials last week considered what to include in environmental studies of new, state-assigned housing goals.  The county's must make it bureaucratically possible to add close to four thousand homes to rural and semi-rural parts of the county by 2031. Locals want officials to preserve rural character, and avoid displacement.   Fred Allebach was among those who spoke last week, telling county planners they have a tall order.   "This kinda puts the county in a bad spot," Allebach said....
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
localemagazine.com

Private Hunting Club, Wing & Barrel Ranch, Offers an Extraordinary Experience in the Historic City of Sonoma

Hunting, Fishing and Other Activities Are Offered at This Exclusive Club. Experiencing the great outdoors in California usually means sleeping bags, flashlights and hot dogs. I cherish the memories I’ve made gathering around campfires and swapping stories with friends while drinking out of red cups, but I’ve always wished for something more—more sophisticated, more elevated. Switching out a plastic red cup for a wine glass, hot dogs for fine dining and flashlights for twinkling cafe lights, Wing & Barrel Ranch offered the solution to this desire at their private and exclusive shooting club in Sonoma. Wing & Barrel Ranch Sonoma.
SONOMA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Builder of California affordable housing reveals what it takes to fund projects when costs, needs are so high

Scope of the challenge in the Golden State ● California needs to build 2.5 million homes by 2030 to address the state's current housing shortage, more than double the goal from the last planning period according to the California Department of Housing and Community Development. At least 1 million must be affordable to low-income households. ● In the next 30 years, California’s population over the age of 65 is projected to grow by more than 66% representing an increase of over 4.5 million seniors by 2052. ● By then, seniors 65-plus will account for 26% of the population, according to the California Department of Finance Demographic Research Unit (California projections 2010-2060). ● By 2052, Sonoma County will have the highest projected senior growth within the North Bay by more than 33% (and rising), while Marin County is estimated to see a decline to 31%, and Napa County to 27%. ● Today some 46.5% of single elders in California are unable to afford the basic cost of living. The rate is higher for renters, for whom 65.8% of single elders have incomes that fall below basic needs. ● An estimated 24% of seniors in the Bay Area have incomes below the Elder Index. For senior renters in the Bay Area, 48% fall below the EI (a measure of senior economic security based on the cost of living). ● The population of seniors in poverty is twice as high for seniors of color, a population that will make up over 50% of state seniors by 2035, according to the UC Berkeley Labor Center. It also noted that seniors of color have half the income of white seniors in California. ● Sonoma County’s new housing goals, based on state objectives for the county to alleviate the chronic housing shortage, will see some 14,562 new housing units built between 2023 and 2031, based on California housing targets. This is a 72% increase over the current eight-year state housing cycle numbers. ● About 8,340 housing units have been approved in Sonoma County since 2015, according to the California Department of Housing and Community Development.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
vallejosun.com

Vallejo confirms 6th person died in Project RoomKey

VALLEJO – Vallejo officials revealed that a 6th person died last November as part of the city’s Project RoomKey program, which was intended to help vulnerable homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic. The disclosure came during an update about the program to the Vallejo City Council Tuesday night....
VALLEJO, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Sonoma County Farmer’s Market report: Get your zucchini recipes ready!

July is the month we feel patriotic, thinking of red, white and blue; just loving being a down home American! Nothing says America more than farmers, mom and pop businesses and well of course, farmers' markets. If you're a farmers market junkie you know that July is the month when the aisles are full of brightly colored vegetables and the smell of sweet fruit. You'll find that the markets are bubbling with activity each week. In Sonoma County you can find a market every day of the week except Mondays.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Three-Acre Vegetation Fire Near Geyserville Quickly Contained

This evening, as fireworks lit up the night sky of Northern Sonoma County, a vegetation fire began around 9:50 p.m. spreading to three acres near the intersection of Geysers Road and Wilson Road in Geyserville. Briefly, firefighters from the CAL FIRE Mendocino Unit were requested to assist CAL FIRE LNU...
GEYSERVILLE, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Marin County artisan cheesemaker faces end to lease for water buffalo ranch

With 12 years of her artisan Italian cheese brand at stake, the clock ticks on Audrey Hitchcock’s search for a new home. A self-proclaimed “outsider” in the dairy world, Hitchcock held a decade-long lease on 25 acres of rolling hills in rural western Marin County where she operates Ramini Mozzarella. She’s making her craft water buffalo cheese, including ricotta and stracciatella, but her lease expired in 2020. Now, she’s on her second, year-long extension, which ends Oct. 31.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
7x7.com

10-acre Sebastopol estate with a pool and in-law asks $2.5 million

Enjoy serene country living amid panoramic views of redwoods, apple orchards, and vineyards right from your swimming pool. Spanning 10 acres, thi gated property holds multiple structures, making it ideal for those who love to host, need extra work space, or even want to rent out a portion to help support the mortgage. Built in 1955, the home is blend of midcentury, old English, and Spanish design touches.
SEBASTOPOL, CA
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
4K+
Followers
322
Post
725K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy