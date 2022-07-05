(AUDIO-GP Show) How about Memphis in a diminished ACC?

The University of Memphis finds itself in the American Athletic Conference (AAC) now despite it's serious interest over the past decade wanting to move to the Big 12 Conference. Soon the AAC will be a league with Memphis and teams like North Texas and UAB.

Now, despite new members Cincinnati, Houston, UCF, and BYU joining the Big 12 conference, it appears further expansion is possible as a shift to mega-conferences could be imminent. So if the PAC-12 falls apart for the Big 12, and the ACC falls apart with teams leaving for the SEC and Big 10, what happens to the ACC? Maybe that's a spot for Memphis? Gary Parrish discussed possibilities on his show on 92.9 FM ESPN on Tuesday (7/5) and you can listen to the segment here: