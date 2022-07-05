ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ ‘can’t wait’ to use new law letting it sue gun companies

By Michael Symons
 2 days ago
METUCHEN – Another seven gun control related laws were signed Tuesday by Gov. Phil Murphy, including one that will allow the state to sue gun makers and sellers in state court, something they are shielded from under federal law. Murphy said the public nuisance law is perhaps the...

Thomas Donohue
2d ago

so I guess Phil Murphy doesn't need body guards holding guns to protect him right .

Shlak4Prez
2d ago

can we sue Murphy and his prosecutors when they let degenerates and illegals attack our citizens?

Gov. Murphy Signs 7 New Bills Into Law Aimed At Tightening New Jersey Gun Laws

METUCHEN, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) signed into law seven new bills, dubbed “Gun Safety Package 3.0,” that strengthen New Jersey’s already-stringent gun laws. During a signing event attended by state leaders in Metuchen, the new laws institute several changes, including: Requiring out-of-state firearms owners who become New Jersey residents to obtain a firearm purchaser identification card and register all of their handguns purchased out-of-state. Mandating that prospective gun buyers take a certified firearm safety course, under certain circumstances. Regulating and developing electronic reporting system for handgun ammunition sales. Banning .50 caliber rifles. Allowing the Attorney General to pursue actions against gun...
