Laramie County, WY

Stage 1 fire restrictions to begin Wednesday morning in Laramie County

By Briar Napier
capcity.news
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEYENNE, Wyo. — With southeastern Wyoming now in the thick of summer, the Laramie County Board of Commissioners has taken steps to minimize wildfire risk in the county for the time being. The governing body unanimously approved an item during its meeting Tuesday that will result in Stage...

capcity.news

capcity.news

City of Cheyenne prioritizes county pocket annexation

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — There are 65 pockets of Laramie County land surrounded by City of Cheyenne boundaries, and city officials are now prioritizing the annexation of that land this year. The pockets contain 127 independently owned properties. They are unincorporated lands that, though surrounded by the city, do not...
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Electric Vehicles charging ports are coming to Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - City officials came together Thursday morning, to discuss Laramie County’s expanding transportation plan. With upcoming Federal Grant funds for electric vehicles or EV charging stations, WYDOT’s recently announced the national push for federal and private businesses, to diversify charging stations at key interstates and sections.
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

Proposed Temporary Turbidity Increase in Wyoming’s Muddy Creek

A recent press release from the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (WDEQ) stated that the Wyoming Game and Fish Department requested a temporary increase in turbidity in Muddy Creek near Buffalo, Wyoming. The temporary increase in turbidity is connected to channel restoration. This request would exceed the normal limit by...
BUFFALO, WY
Optopolis

The Grier building has a new horse-racing tenant.

Grier building when Dillinger's was Vacant, Array sign still posted -Optopolis. Do you recognize this building? This is the Grier building on the corner of Central Avenue and East Lincolnway. It now has a new tenant-specifically having to do with horse racing-which has opened up shop in what was previously Dillinger's Bar.
CHEYENNE, WY
City
Cheyenne, WY
Laramie County, WY
Government
Local
Wyoming Government
County
Laramie County, WY
State
Wyoming State
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne Neighborhood Night Out Block Party Locations Announced

Nineteen block parties will be held throughout Cheyenne next Thursday, July 14, as the community celebrates Neighborhood Night Out. Now in its thirteenth year, the community-building event is designed to bring neighbors, businesses, and police together in partnership against crime in Cheyenne. "When neighbors are able to meet and connect...
CHEYENNE, WY
tsln.com

Irrigation Canal Breach in Wyoming Floods Homes and Farms

A breach of the Interstate Canal west of Lingle, in southeast Wyoming, occurred sometime during the evening of June 30 and the morning of July 1, 2022. Rick Miller, manager of the Pathfinder Irrigation District—which this canal is a part of—said this canal delivers water to 106,000 acres of farmland in Wyoming and western Nebraska.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (7/7/22–7/8/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Lingle, Wyoming Community Comes Together For Flood Cleanup After Evacuation

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Residents of Lingle, a small town in Goshen County, have come together over the last few days to help with cleanup efforts after flooding forced evacuation of a portion of the community on Friday. Parts of Lingle were inundated Friday by...
LINGLE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County #1 among three Wyoming school districts chosen to pilot teacher apprentice program

CASPER, Wyo. — Three school district have been selected to participate in a pilot teacher apprentice program that could eventually rollout statewide. The Wyoming Department of Education and the Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board announced Friday the following districts have been selected for the pilot program:. Laramie County School...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
1063nowfm.com

Huge Hail Pummels Parts of Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle

A supercell thunderstorm dropped hail larger than softballs in southern Sioux County, Nebraska Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Severe weather spotter Dan Fitts captured the above shot of a 4.3-inch hail stone that fell in open range 20 miles north of Morrill, or 10 miles southwest of Agate Fossil Beds National Monument, around 6 p.m.
SIOUX COUNTY, NE
capcity.news

Obituaries: Ditzler, Cates, Torres, Druce

Vaughn A. Ditzler, Jr., 92, formerly of Cheyenne, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Aurora, Colorado. He was born on Feb. 15, 1930, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, to Vaughn and Frances Ditzler. Vaughn joined the U.S. Army Air Force in 1947 serving through 1953 where he learned of his...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (7/8/22)

NOTE: The following is a column written weekly by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Fourth of July holiday was a special one for the Collins family. I loved the weather and found time to play nine holes of golf with my father. Last Monday, Judy and I went to a concert at FE Warren Air Force Base, where Runaway June, John Michael Montgomery, and Trace Adkins gave a free concert to current Airmen and retirees. It felt like a mini CFD, with thousands of people packing the place and being wowed. John Michael Montgomery was one of my favorite singers in the 90s. Hearing the words to “Life’s a Dance,” “I Can Love You Like That,” and “Sold” took me back and made me smile. I love that our military gets entertainment like this. When the concert ended, we all turned around and watched the fireworks that were put on by CFD and the city. What a way to end an amazing day!
CHEYENNE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Annexation of County Pockets

The City Council has identified the annexation of county pockets as a 2022 priority. The City will be moving forward on this and plans future public meetings for the areas under consideration so the property owners can ask questions to get a better understanding of the process and potential impacts.
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

July 4th fireworks sets up for tonights festivities

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - What better way to kick off the July 4th celebration than with fireworks and CFD’s Frontier Park has got them in spades. The city of Cheyenne and frontier days are working together to bring Cheyenne the fireworks tonight. The festivities will start around...
capcity.news

Laramie County Sheriff’s candidates debate local issue in Burns

BURNS, Wyo. — Burns Plex South Gym was full of local supporters as the Laramie County Sheriff’s candidates debated last night, June 30. Boyd Wrede, Brian Kozak, and Don Hollingshead were present to discuss various issues that face the county. The debate was based on quotes from the...
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Cheyenne Animal Shelter sees influx of strays

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The fourth can be a very stressful time for our furry friends, but even more so for the ones that manage to get out. Between Saturday night and Tuesday morning, the shelter received at least 13 stray cats and dogs, which is a higher number than usual, according to Niki Harrison of the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.
CHEYENNE, WY

