ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Globe columnist Chad Finn talks Bruins, Montgomery and tales of the 1993 Maine hockey team

By Dave Peck
foxbangor.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON/BANGOR – Chad Finn, sports columnist of The Boston Globe, shares his unique, Orono-centric perspective on Jim Montgomery joining...

www.foxbangor.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Don Sweeney provides update on possible David Krejci reunion with Bruins

BOSTON -- Since the end of the Bruins' season, murmurs of a David Krejci reunion have persisted. They're now sure to continue a bit longer. Speaking to reporters in Montreal ahead of the NHL Draft, general manager Don Sweeney provided an update of sorts on the potential of Krejci returning to the Bruins after spending last year playing in his native Czech Republic.
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox to designate reliever Hansel Robles for assignment

The Boston Red Sox are designating reliever Hansel Robles for assignment, reports Sean McAdam of Boston Sports Journal. The move frees an active roster spot for pitching prospect Brayan Bello, who will be recalled to make his major league debut tomorrow against the Tampa Bay Rays. Boston’s 40-man roster tally will drop to 39.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montgomery, MA
State
Maine State
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
NBC Sports

Jon Lester reacts to Chris Sale's outburst in WooSox tunnel

Chris Sale's outburst following his rough rehab start with Triple-A Worcester has spawned mixed reactions. Some commend the Boston Red Sox left-hander's competitiveness while others scoff at his admittedly childish antics. Regardless of the wide-ranging opinions on the matter, the truth is these meltdowns happen often behind closed doors. Unfortunately...
BOSTON, MA
Miami Herald

Meet the Panthers’ 7 selections from the 2022 NHL Draft, including 2 mid-round defensemen

The Florida Panthers entered the 2022 NHL Entry Draft knowing they’d need to extract some value from the later rounds. They didn’t have any picks in the first or second rounds after trading them for a pair of top-six forwards last year, so their picks on Day 2 of the Draft — they started Friday with six of them — were going to be the whole haul, unless they made some trades.
SUNRISE, FL
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Scenarios to Get Into the 1st Round and the Best Picks If They Do

Now that the coach has been hired (welcome to Boston, Jim Montgomery), the general manager has his extension in place, and the first-line center and captain has re-upped for another year, the hockey questions can capture center stage. This week the NHL entry draft kicks off in Montreal. For yet another year, the Bruins do not have a first-round selection, having traded their pick to the Anaheim Ducks to acquire Hampus Lindholm. Recently, reports have begun to surface that the Bruins are exploring opportunities to trade back into the first round.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Bangor#The Boston Globe#The Boston Bruins#The University Of Maine#The Maine Campus
NBC Sports

Cam Neely feels 'very positive' about potential Pastrnak extension

Boston Bruins president Cam Neely and general manager Don Sweeney held a press conference Wednesday in Quebec to discuss the future of the team. In the press conference, Neely announced that Sweeney will meet with David Pastrnak's agent, J.P. Barry, over the next two days in Montreal. "I believe Don's...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston Renegades playing in Women's Football Alliance title game

REVERE - A professional football team from Massachusetts will be playing for a championship this weekend and it's not the New England Patriots.The Boston Renegades will play the Minnesota Vixen Sunday in Canton, Ohio for the national championship of the Women's Football Alliance.The Renegades won the last three titles and beat the Vixen in last year's championship game. It's the fifth straight season the Renegades have been in the title game.The Women's Football Alliance is a professional full-contact, tackle 11-on-11 league that started play back in 2009."For us to be playing tackle football it's something tremendous and to be in the city of champions, whether you're talking about the Celtics or the Patriots or the Boston Renegades, we're just upholding the legacy that's already been set," Renegades wide receiver Adrienne Smith told WBZ-TV.The game is at 2 p.m. Sunday and can be seen on ESPN 2. They are heading there in style. Robert Kraft is lending the Renegades the Patriots team plane for their flight to Ohio Friday. 
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy