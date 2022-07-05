Seniors schedule for Jiuly

COLUMBIA BASIN – The Columbia Basin has several senior centers scattered around its various cities. Below are events hosted by three of those senior centers. For more information such as any associated costs, menus and time changes, please reach out to the senior center hosting the event. This listing is noncomprehensive and additional senior centers will be added each month.

Moses Lake Senior Center 602 E 3rd Ave, Moses Lake, WA 98837 (509) 765-1094 >www.moseslakeseniorcenter.org

Exercise

Join fellow seniors for an opportunity to stay in shape at the Moses Lake Senior Center each weekday at 10 a.m. Instruction provided at the site. Classes are one hour and are designed for all ability levels.

Needlecrafters

Join fellow threadheads each Tuesday from 9-10 a.m. for needlework. Speak with organizers at the senior center to find out more about how each class is scheduled. Learn to make clothing, arts and crafts with needle and thread – all with a side of good company.

Bridge

Do you play a mean hand of cards? See how good you really are with bridge tournaments each Wednesday from 1:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Give the other players a good-natured hard time and enjoy time with fellow seniors.

Friday breakfasts

Join Moses Lake Senior Center staff each Friday from 7-8:30 a.m. for breakfast. The menu is set by staff and the good conversation is set by you.

Dance

Join your friends at the center on Saturday, July 9 for a dance. Whether you prefer a square dance, swing or just a slow mosey around the dance floor, it’s a chance to spend time with good friends having good fun. Festivities start at 6 p.m. and continue until 9 p.m. Dinner is served at 5 p.m.

Othello Senior Center

755 N 7th Ave.

Othello, WA 99344

(509) 488-5700

www.othellowa.gov

Exercise

Stop into the Othello Senior Center each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. for an exercise class. Take it at your pace using instruction provided at the center.

Thursday lunches

Swing by the Othello Senior Center each Thursday at noon for lunch. The menu is set by center staff.

Third Thursdays

Don’t get hangry. Swing into the Senior Center the third Thursday of each month for dinner and company. The next event is July 21. Call ahead to find out what’s being served.

Coffee Fridays

Wake up with a cuppa at 10 a.m. each Friday to visit with friends and neighbors and find out how their children and grandchildren are doing. Listen sleepily until the coffee kicks in.

Soap Lake Senior Center

121 Second Ave. SE

Soap Lake, WA 98851

509-246-1913

www.soaplakeforlocals.com

Garden Club

Do you have a green thumb? Need someone with a green thumb to help you stop murdering your house plants? Stop into the Soap Lake Senior Center from 1-2:30 p.m. on July 13 for networking with fellow gardeners and a chance to learn a bit about making the Earth bloom.

Pinochle

Enjoy a hand of cards? Take a few friends and meet up for pinochle from 1-3:30 p.m. each Wednesday at the Soap Lake Senior Center. Have fun with friends and avoid cabin fever.