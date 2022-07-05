ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police searching for man accused of pointing rifle at another driver on I-690 in Geddes

By Fernando Alba
 2 days ago
Geddes, N.Y. — State police are searching for a man accused of pointing a rifle at two people driving on Interstate 690 in Geddes Friday afternoon. At about 3:30 p.m. Friday, troopers were...

