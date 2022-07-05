ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 arrested after Ypsilanti Township fatal shooting captured on Facebook Live

By Natalia Escalante
Tv20detroit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Three people have been have been arrested, and two of them have been formally charged, after a man was shot and killed in Ypsilanti Township while making a Facebook Live video. The shooting happened around 11 a.m. on June 28 on Nash Avenue...

