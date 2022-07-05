ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

3 men missing at Brannan Island identified

ABC10
ABC10
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — As the search continues for three missing men at Brannan Island, one of their friends says he’s frustrated and feels there’s no sense of urgency in finding them. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s...

www.abc10.com

Comments / 1

KTVU FOX 2

Resident shot at after confronting catalytic converter thieves in El Sobrante, suspects flee

EL SOBRANTE, Calif. - An El Sobrante resident who witnessed a catalytic convertor theft in progress was shot at by the thieves, Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department says. The incident happened Thursday at around 9:40 a.m. Deputies were dispatched to the call of a shooting at the 100 block of Renee Court near May Raod. The sheriff's department said the resident confronted two subjects stealing the valuable part from a vehicle. One of the suspects fired a shot at the resident, who was not struck.
EL SOBRANTE, CA
FOX40

Teen still missing days after crash in Lake Solano County Park

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A teenager remains missing after crashing a truck into Lake Solano County Park, early Sunday morning. According to a Solano County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, deputies responded to a call near the east end of Lake Solano County Park and Putah Creek Road on Sunday. When deputies arrived just after midnight, […]
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
County
Sacramento County, CA
City
Oakland, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
ABC10

UC Davis police officer dies weeks after on-duty heart attack

DAVIS, Calif. — The UC Davis Police Department is mourning the death of one of its own after a heart attack while on duty. According to the department’s Facebook page, Officer Walter Broussard died this week after a heart attack on June 10. Broussard was a 24-year veteran with UC Davis Police and served as a Yolo County deputy for seven years before that.
DAVIS, CA
FOX40

Railroad bridge catches on fire in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A railroad bridge in Stockton caught fire on Thursday, affecting traffic in the area.  The fire occurred near Industrial Drive and McKinley Avenue around 4:40 p.m. Drivers were asked to avoid the area. Stockton Police said officers went to help with traffic control at Industrial Drive and McKinley Avenue. While officers […]
STOCKTON, CA
ucdavis.edu

IN MEMORIAM: Police Officer Walter Broussard

Walter Broussard, a 24-year veteran of the UC Davis Police Department who had been assigned most recently to the Sacramento campus, died July 4 of complications of a heart attack. Officer Broussard, 62, had served as a patrol officer, traffic officer, field training officer and K-9 handler. He worked as...
DAVIS, CA
FOX40

West Sacramento firefighters rescue driver from crashed car

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The West Sacramento Fire Department used the “jaws of life” to rescue a trapped driver after a crash on Highway 50. Firefighters responded to a two-car crash on westbound Highway 50, west of Jefferson Boulevard, before 12 p.m. Tuesday. The crash involved three people.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Stockton police investigating 3 homicides: What we know

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is investigating three homicides that happened between Thursday evening and early Friday morning. The first happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Airport Way and Mormon Slough. According to the Stockton Police Department, a 40-year-old woman and 35-year-old man were...
STOCKTON, CA
Fox40

4 displaced by apartment fire in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire District said four people were displaced by an apartment fire Friday morning in Sacramento. The fire department said there was major damage to an upstairs unit in the building on Lexington Crossing Lane and minor smoke and water damage to two other units.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCRA.com

Electra Fire: 2 arrested after found in evacuation zones, officials say

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — Two people were arrested for being in evacuation zones for the Electra Fire burning in Amador County, officials said. The Amador County Sheriff's Office said the first arrest happened Wednesday morning. California Highway Patrol officers told deputies around 11:50 a.m. that a vehicle moved past a roadblock at Clinton Road and Butte Mountain Road in the city of Jackson. Deputies approached the driver, 31-year-old Jose Martinezestrada of Plymouth, and arrested him after determining he "had no legitimate reason for being in the evacuation zone."
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Arrested In Stockton Shooting That Left Man, 50, Dead

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 59-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the Stockton shooting that left another man dead last week. Stockton police said, back on the morning of July 1, officers responded to the 5400 block of Cosumnes Drive to investigate reports of a person shot. At the scene, officers found a 50-year-old man with a gunshot wound. That man was soon pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Detectives later identified Jing Zhi Chen as a suspect in the killing. He was arrested on Tuesday, police said, and has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail. Chen is facing a charge of murder, but detectives have yet to detail a motive behind the shooting.
STOCKTON, CA
Fox40

Two cars shot at in Stockton in separate overnight incidents

STOCKTON, Clif. (KTXL) — Two cars with people inside of them were shot at in two separate incidents overnight the Stockton Police Department said. A woman and two children were driving down West Martin LutherKing Jr. Boulevard just before 11 p.m. when their vehicle was struck by gunfire, according to the police department.
STOCKTON, CA
Fox40

Modesto woman killed in July 4 crash

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Modesto woman was killed when her car drove off the road on State Route 99, down an embankment and collided with a tree, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the 25-year-old was headed north near...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

One killed in July 4th Folsom Blvd. crash

Authorities are continuing to investigate a fatal vehicle accident that occurred on Folsom Boulevard on the July 4th holiday that resulted in the death of one adult female. At approximately 8:30 p.m., units were dispatched to the area of Folsom Boulevard where it intersects with US50 for a was reported as a serious vehicle collision.
FOLSOM, CA
