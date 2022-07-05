Florissant seeing less crime as nearby communities fight surge

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A DoorDash driver was carjacked in the Central West End Thursday night, police tell News 4. The 30-year-old victim was parked in the 4900 block of Laclede just before 9:30 p.m. Police say he was making food delivery for DoorDash when the suspect approached the driver’s side door, pulled out a gun and demanded he exit the silver 2021 Volkswagen Jetta.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO