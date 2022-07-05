Florissant seeing less crime as nearby communities fight surge

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A DoorDash driver was carjacked in the Central West End Thursday night, police tell News 4. The 30-year-old victim was parked in the 4900 block of Laclede just before 9:30 p.m. Police say he was making food delivery for DoorDash when the suspect approached the driver’s side door, pulled out a gun and demanded he exit the silver 2021 Volkswagen Jetta.
BERKELEY, Mo. — A man is facing charges after he was accused of beating his neighbor to death in Berkeley, Missouri, Wednesday morning. Isaac Heath, 31, was charged Thursday with first-degree murder, a class-A felony, and armed criminal action. St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said there was...
PACIFIC, Mo. — A restaurant in Missouri went on social media to say it planned to file charges against a customer who put a bug on her own plate and then left without paying. El Agave, in Pacific, said in a Facebook post that a customer claimed she found...
AFFTON, Mo. (KMOV) – A home security camera was rolling as someone threw a firework at a south St. Louis County home. A News 4 viewer in Affton shared the video. They said Tuesday night someone honked their horn then threw a lit firecracker at their home near Gravois and Heege.
NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Homicide detectives were called to a north St. Louis neighborhood for a deadly overnight shooting. Gunfire rang out in the 1500 block of Marcus Avenue in the Kingsway East neighborhood before 1 a.m. Thursday. When police arrived, they found a man shot and killed.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A suspected serial killer will stay behind bars, at least for now. Perez Reed is charged with seven murders in Kansas City and St. Louis that happened late last year. Reed waived his right to a bond review during a court hearing in Jackson County...
EDWARDSVILLE — A South Roxana man was charged with three felonies by Madison County officials on Wednesday. Daniel A. Perez, 32, was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class X felony; possession of a stolen license plate, a Class 2 felony; and possession of ammunition by a felon, a Class 3 felony.
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Across the region, homelessness is a hot topic and a big issue. There simply aren’t enough beds to provide shelter for the unhoused, but soon, a new Missouri law could criminalize those on the streets. “I deal with the homeless and the opioid epidemic every...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 19-year-old male was killed Wednesday afternoon in South City. The incident happened at 5:27 p.m. in the 2900 block of California. Police found Demario Smith lying on the ground, suffering from gunshot wounds. EMS arrived and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. Anyone...
ST. LOUIS — A 25-year-old man was shot in the thigh Thursday night in south St. Louis, according to police. The shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. in the 7000 block of Weil Avenue in the Shrewsbury neighborhood. Police said the victim was conscious and breathing. No further details have...
ST. LOUIS — Three children and two adults were injured in a crash involving a FedEx truck and a car Friday afternoon in north St. Louis, according to authorities. The crash happened near Adelaide Avenue and Hall Street. Of the five injured, one adult and one child are in serious condition.
Two inmates at the Northeast Correctional Center have been charged with the January 8 murder of 43-year-old Joshua Hewitt, who was in prison with them in Bowling Green. A grand jury indictment filed in Pike County alleges that inmates Elijah Kent and Matthew Marshall also tampered with evidence by attempting to clean or conceal Hewitt's blood at the scene.
