Florissant, MO

Florissant seeing less crime as nearby communities fight surge

FOX2now.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile many north St. Louis communities are fighting a surge...

fox2now.com

KMOV

DoorDash driver carjacked in Central West End

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A DoorDash driver was carjacked in the Central West End Thursday night, police tell News 4. The 30-year-old victim was parked in the 4900 block of Laclede just before 9:30 p.m. Police say he was making food delivery for DoorDash when the suspect approached the driver’s side door, pulled out a gun and demanded he exit the silver 2021 Volkswagen Jetta.
FOX2now.com

KMOV

WATCH: Firework thrown at South County home

AFFTON, Mo. (KMOV) – A home security camera was rolling as someone threw a firework at a south St. Louis County home. A News 4 viewer in Affton shared the video. They said Tuesday night someone honked their horn then threw a lit firecracker at their home near Gravois and Heege.
KMOV

Man killed in north St. Louis neighborhood

NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Homicide detectives were called to a north St. Louis neighborhood for a deadly overnight shooting. Gunfire rang out in the 1500 block of Marcus Avenue in the Kingsway East neighborhood before 1 a.m. Thursday. When police arrived, they found a man shot and killed.
The Telegraph

South Roxana man faces Class X drug charge

EDWARDSVILLE — A South Roxana man was charged with three felonies by Madison County officials on Wednesday. Daniel A. Perez, 32, was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class X felony; possession of a stolen license plate, a Class 2 felony; and possession of ammunition by a felon, a Class 3 felony.
KMOV

19-year-old shot, killed in South City neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 19-year-old male was killed Wednesday afternoon in South City. The incident happened at 5:27 p.m. in the 2900 block of California. Police found Demario Smith lying on the ground, suffering from gunshot wounds. EMS arrived and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. Anyone...
FOX2Now

Police: 25-year-old man shot in Shrewsbury

ST. LOUIS — A 25-year-old man was shot in the thigh Thursday night in south St. Louis, according to police. The shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. in the 7000 block of Weil Avenue in the Shrewsbury neighborhood. Police said the victim was conscious and breathing. No further details have...
FOX2now.com

3 kids, 2 adults hurt after crash in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Three children and two adults were injured in a crash involving a FedEx truck and a car Friday afternoon in north St. Louis, according to authorities. The crash happened near Adelaide Avenue and Hall Street. Of the five injured, one adult and one child are in serious condition.
FOX2now.com

NAACP discuss St. Louis area police chase policies

The St. Louis city and county chapters of the NAACP want to change police chase policies. NAACP discuss St. Louis area police chase policies. Enter St. Jude’s 13th annual Dream Home Giveaway. Blair’s Social Second: Cash App is trending. Do you …. Study says political ideology affects in-court...
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Missouri Prison Waited Hours to Call 911 After Fatal Attack, Inmate Says

Two inmates at the Northeast Correctional Center have been charged with the January 8 murder of 43-year-old Joshua Hewitt, who was in prison with them in Bowling Green. A grand jury indictment filed in Pike County alleges that inmates Elijah Kent and Matthew Marshall also tampered with evidence by attempting to clean or conceal Hewitt's blood at the scene.
