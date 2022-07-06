ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Radar: Track Storms Moving Through Chicago Area

NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of the Chicago area on Tuesday night, with storms potentially bringing damaging winds and heavy rains to the...

www.nbcchicago.com

letsbeardown.com

THE CHICAGO SKYLINE LOOKED INSANELY SCARY IN LAST NIGHT'S STORM

While Chicago has many problems, it's still an incredible city. Well, we were able to see a great sighting last night:. High winds and heavy rain hit the Chicago area Monday evening as tornado warnings blared across the region. Take a look at this incredible view:
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago positivity rate rises to 11.5 percent

For the third straight week, Chicago’s positivity rate climbed into the double digits along with rising rates in 11 Black zip codes on the South Side. Chicago’s positivity rate is 11.5 percent as of July 5, according to the latest data from the city’s coronavirus dashboard. But hospitalizations and deaths continue to decline, the latest data show.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Heavy rains/strong storms in addition to oppressive heat possible here next 24 hours

Strong storms and potentially heavy rains are likely to occur across the Chicago area beginning this afternoon and running through tonight. Heat Indices should top out in the 100 – 110-degree range almost area-wide with temperatures expected to warm into the 90s and dew points in the very humid mid to upper 70s. This combined with a cold front sagging south out of Wisconsin makes for very unstable explosive atmospheric conditions.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Chicago’s Gain is Joliet’s Loss

As reported by WJOL in May, there were rumblings that NASCAR could race at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet next year. Beyongtheflag.com was reporting a race could take place in August of next year. But now The Athletic is reporting the City of Chicago is endorsing a NASCAR race on a temporary street course for a three year stretch beginning in 2023.
CHICAGO, IL
stormlakeradio.com

Chicago Foot Locker Features Clothing Line from BVU Graduate

A Buena Vista University biology major who traces his first clothing line, Nerdy, to the Estelle Siebens Science Center, recently had clothes he designed featured at a Foot Locker in Chicago, a store he visited frequently as a child. “My dad took us (he and his sister) to this Foot...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

West Chicago Railroad Days Parade Cancelled Following Highland Park Mass Shooting

The city of West Chicago has canceled its Railroad Days Parade due to safety concerns following the mass shooting at Highland Park's Fourth of July parade earlier this week. The decision was made to cancel the parade, which is set to take place Sunday, based on the advice from the West Chicago Police Department. Police are concerned about the possibility of similar scenarios, according to a news release.
WEST CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Ken Griffin donates $5 million to South Side pastor for community center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The richest man in Illinois may be moving out, but not without leaving an impact.Billionaire Ken Griffin made a huge donation to help a South Side pastor build a community center.Pastor Corey Brooks and friends are celebrating a $5 million gift that will allow their new community center to break ground in Woodlawn this October."We're going to have a major celebration. Why? Because we are building a center right here."Brooks made the announcement from the rooftop where he's been campaigning to raise cash for the project.The donation comes from Griffin, who recently announced that he and his Chicago-based hedge fund Citadel would be moving to Miami.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Ukrainian Village family was prepared when faced with carjacker

CHICAGO (CBS) - A Chicago dad had to sprint from his SUV with his young daughter after a man with a gun demanded he get out.The carjacking was something the family had planned for. Chris  and Josselyn Kula said they knew crime comes with living in a city so they tried to always stay vigilant. Years ago, that included making a plan if they were ever carjacked, which they never thought that would actually happen. But this last Tuesday, their fears came true. "I threw my hands up and said, 'You can have the car, I need to get my...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Funeral Services Set For 3 of 7 Victims in Highland Park Parade Shooting

Funeral services have been set for three of the seven people killed Monday during the shooting at the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park. A gunman fired into the parade with a high-powered rifle, injuring dozens of people. Police said the suspect escaped after the shooting and drove to Madison, Wisconsin, where he "seriously contemplated" but did not carry out another attack, officials said.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
letsbeardown.com

CHICAGO ZOO WENT ON LOCKDOWN DUE TO A DANGEROUS THREAT LAST NIGHT...

Brookfield Zoo was placed under lockdown and visitors were told to shelter in place Tuesday evening after the facility received a threat. Police said at about 5:15 p.m. their west central dispatch received a call from a crisis intervention line to inform them a woman had called and threatened to do harm both to guests at the zoo and to herself.
BROOKFIELD, IL
NBC Chicago

4 Illinois Hospitals Land on New ‘Best Hospitals in America' List

Four hospitals in Illinois have just been named some of the best in the country, a new report shows. According to an annual hospital survey from Money.com and healthcare nonprofit group Leapfrog, 148 hospitals across the country were named "The Best Hospitals in America" based on data from 39 performance measures including inpatient care management, adult and pediatric complex surgeries, pediatric care, maternity care and more.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Taste Of Chicago, Summer Fests Slashing Fees, Offering Incentives To Lure Restaurants Struggling With Staff Shortages

CITYWIDE — Chicago’s summer festivals are seeing fewer restaurants signing up as vendors as staff shortages continue to ravage the hospitality industry. In an effort to attract more vendors, Taste of Chicago, the city’s most recognized and largest food festival, slashed fees, ended its longtime ticketing system and is offering stipends to participate in mini-fests to the neighborhoods. At Taste of Randolph, a West Loop street fest, organizers even helped vendors find staff to work the fest.
CHICAGO, IL
