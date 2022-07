Kirk S. Nevin Arena is slated for an overdue $3.1 million overhaul so area ice hockey teams and other people can continue to enjoy smooth skating at the Greensburg facility. Greensburg City council is expecting to receive a $1.5 million grant for the project, available from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources as part of covid-19 pandemic recovery funding. Discussed at this week’s council session, acceptance of the grant will be on the agenda when council reconvenes Monday.

GREENSBURG, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO